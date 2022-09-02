Cancer Profiling Market projecting a CAGR of nearly 5% through 2031

Award winning market research company Fact.MR has recently published the global cancer profiling market report. According to its findings, growth prospects for the current year appear highly positive, fueled by increasing initiatives to promote advanced oncology research. Long-term prospects also appear optimistic, with Fact.MR projecting a CAGR of nearly 5% through 2031.

The market received major tailwinds in the past, registering an absolute opportunity worth US$ 36 million in 2019, expanding at an annual rate of around 4%. Gains were especially evident in the breast cancer segment, attributed to growing approvals of treatment approaches by regulatory bodies. For instance, in 2019, the Food & Drug Administration approved a supplemental new drug application for palbocicib (IBRANCE) to expand approved indications in women with hormone receptor (HR)-positive and HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer (MBC) in combination with a fulvestrant.

Opportunities abound across the lung cancer segment, with prominent cancer profiling testing kit providers vying for targeted therapies. Players such as AstraZeneca are at the forefront of non-small cell lung cancer therapy (NSCLC). The company specializes in offering tissue-based diagnostics and plasma-based (ctDNA) diagnostics. Its approach targets the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), which occurs in 10-15% of NSCLC patients.

Cancer Profiling Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Cancer Profiling market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Cancer Profilingmarket are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Cancer Profiling, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Cancer Profiling, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Cancer Profiling, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Cancer Profiling has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Cancer Profiling domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Cancer Profiling: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

Cancer Profiling demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Cancer Profiling. As per the study, the demand for Cancer Profiling will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Lithium-ion Battery Cathode. As per the study, the demand for Cancer Profiling will grow through 2029. Cancer Profiling historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Cancer Profiling consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Cancer Profiling Market Segmentations:

Product Instruments Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Analyzers Fluorescence in-situ Hybridization (FISH) Instruments PCR Instruments DNA Sequencer Fragment Analyzer Consumables Reagents & Kits Other Ancillary (Probes, Holders, etc.)

Indication Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Ovarian Cancer Melanoma Kidney Cancer Lung Cancer (including NSCLC) Rare Cancers

End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Cancer Research Institutes Others

Test Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Fluorescence in-situ Hybridization (FISH) Qualitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sanger Testing Fragment Analysis

Region North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ MEA



