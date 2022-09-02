Rapid Unit Sales of Architectural Coatings Market To Push Incremental Revenues in Market : Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The architectural coatings market is expected to increase at a moderate rate, with global demand for architectural coatings growing at a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of volume between 2018 and 2027.

The architectural coatings market is expected to increase at a moderate rate, with global demand for architectural coatings growing at a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of volume between 2018 and 2027.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Architectural Coatings market, including key dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Architectural Coatings, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Architectural Coatings Market.

Key Segments Covered

By Resin Type : Acrylic Architectural Coatings UV Curable Resins Architectural Coatings Fluoropolymers Architectural Coatings Urethane Architectural Coatings Metallic Additive Architectural Coatings Other Architectural Coatings (epoxy, polyalkyds and amines)

By Formulation Type : Solvent Borne Architectural Coatings Water Borne Architectural Coatings

By Application : Architectural Coatings for Residential Applications Architectural Coatings Non Residential Applications



Competitive Landscape

The architectural coatings market report provides information on all the leading companies in the market. The report also provides SWOT analysis along with the dashboard view of the major players in the architectural coatings market. Key developments, market share, business strategies of each player in the architectural coatings market is offered in the report.

Increasing number of companies in the architectural coatings market are planning to expand themselves in regional markets through partnerships and mergers and acquisitions. New product development is also one of the strategies of most of the key players in the architectural coatings market. PPG Industries Inc. has launched advanced passive fire-protection coating known as PPG PITT-CHAR NX.

The coating eliminate cracking and delamination risk during transportation, fabrication and construction. AkzoNobel with a plan to combine its expertise with ingenious solutions of startup has launched Paint and Future Innovation Challenge.

