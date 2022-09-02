The global hyperspectral imaging market is forecast to touch US$ 2 Bn by 2032 end, registering a staggering 11.34% CAGR, as per a recently revamped study by Fact.MR. Boosted by a surge in demand from industrial clusters for efficient imagery analysis, the hyperspectral remote sensing market has seen a boom in investment.

From 2017 to 2021, prospects for hyperspectral imaging remained largely robust, experiencing a CAGR worth 10% during the said historical period. With the onset of COVID-19, prospects took a backseat across several application industries, including space research. However, its scope has heightened significantly in the healthcare domain, specifically for detecting the presence of the novel coronavirus in infected patients.

Governments and private companies alike are drawn to the benefits of hyper spectral imaging technology, so they’re investing tons of money into it. Agencies such as NASA and ISRO, on the other hand, are government-sponsored organizations dedicated to designing and launching hyperspectral imaging systems with finer spatial resolutions for the purpose of hyperspectral astronomy.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading providers of Hyperspectral Imaging, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the Hyperspectral Imaging business has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as production sites & capacities, product portfolios, channel partners, prominent consumers and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Hyperspectral Imaging market.

Hyperspectral Imaging Market Segmentations:

End Use Industry Mining and Mineral Forestry and Agriculture Infrastructure and Urban Planning Oil & Gas Utility and Energy Aerospace & Defense Environment Monitoring and Control Other Industries



