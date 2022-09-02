Internal Boiler Treatment Chemicals Market To Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Internal Boiler Treatment Chemicals Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Internal Boiler Treatment Chemicals Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Market Players offering High-Caliber Chemicals to Prevent Corrosion & Increase Efficiency of Boilers

Steam generating and heat transfer efficiency are considered critical metrics for boilers, which can influence fuel costs, maintenance expenditure, and unscheduled outages. Deposition and corrosion are the key issues that negatively impact the overall reliability of boiler systems. Several chemicals are employed for treating the feed water to ensure their smooth operation and enable efficient and optimized steam generation. These chemicals not only enable efficient running but also help in saving energy costs while trimming the carbon footprint and increasing the lifespan of boilers.

Key stakeholders in the global internal boiler treatment chemicals market include M&S Water Service Limited, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, NALCO Water, Kch India Private Limited, and Accepta Water Treatment. These companies are focusing on the provision of proper & customer requirement-specific chemical treatment packages. For example, all new “Internal Treatment” programs offered by SUEZ prevent boiler systems from scaling and deposition problems, thereby improving their asset reliability and efficiency.

Companies such as Kch and Accepta have developed new internal boiler treatment chemicals which impart higher performance and offer excellent system protection. Kintec 2210, an excellent scale and corrosion inhibitor developed by Accepta, exerts high-performance all-inclusive treatment formulation for compact boiler systems.

New Product Innovations directed toward All-in-One Solution

Preventing corrosion failure of the carbon steel pipes in feed water systems has remained essential for operational stability of boiler systems. A prevailing practice for controlling corrosion is retaining pH of boiler water and condensate/feedwater at a high level. However, this practice has been linked with a drawback – corrosion of copper-based material owing to excessively high pH of the feedwater.

In order to resolve the challenge, some companies have been taking efforts to develop one-stop solution to ensure safe & stable operation of boiler systems.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd., in 2017, introduced its safe, ecofriendly water treatment chemical for use in intermediate and high-pressure boilers. This new chemical CETAMINE®, which incorporates a Film Forming Amine, prevents corrosion by forming an aqua-phobic film layer that prevents the direct contact of the metal surface with the feedwater. Kurita launched its new, environment-friendly internal boiler treatment chemical in Japan, and the product complies with Poisonous and Deleterious Substances Control Act of Japan.

