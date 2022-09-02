Low Code Development Market Set To Register Growth During 2022 – 2032 With A CAGR 29.5%

According to Fact.MR, market research provider is forecast to register a 29.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 187 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. The software and application development industry is at the verge of disruption with low code development technology taking center stage.

Historically, from 2017 to 2021, demand for low code development solutions inclined at a CAGR of 25%. The pressure to respond dynamically has hindered the efficiency of digital solutions, which, in turn, has accelerated the adoption of no code or low code. Low code development platforms have opened the gates for organizations of any size to reach the industry benchmark in application development.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, swiftly developed applications and virtual platforms have assumed greater significance. Traditional software development, on the other hand, takes way too long and frequently fails to deliver the solutions that businesses desire. Even before COVID-19, there just weren’t enough skilled software developers across the globe to develop all of the applications that were demanded by end-users. The push for businesses to become “digital-first” has sparked a lot of interest in new solutions and various ways of working among IT workers. Beyond IT coders, IT departments are seizing possibilities to democratize software development.

Competitive Landscape Of low code Business Intelligence & Analytics solutions:

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from new technologies.

In Jan 2022, Quickbase’s CIO discusses a low-code roadmap and the acquisition of MCF Tech. The company is looking forward to increasing its offerings and meeting market demand for that. This acquisition will help Quickbase to accelerate the development of infrastructure and some of the more complex projects as the world accelerates the building of infrastructure.

In October 2021, Databricks, the data and AI Company, recently announced the acquisition of 8080 Labs, a German startup with cutting-edge technology. A popular UI-based data science tool from 8080 Labs, bamboolib enables fast and easy data exploration and transformation with just a couple of clicks, without writing any code. In addition, UI-driven capabilities will be integrated with Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform, marking Databricks’ entry into the low-code/no-code world.

Key Segmentations Of low code development solutions Are:

By Deployment:

Cloud

Private

Public

Hybrid

On-premise

By Type:

General Purpose Platform

Database Application Platform

Mobile Application Platform

Process Application Platform

Request Handling Platform

Others

By Application Type:

Collaboration Site

Electronics Forms

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Business Rules Management

Predictive Analysis

Other Application

By Enterprise:

Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

By Use Case:

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Education

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Defense

Others

Top Key Players Covered In low code development solutions Market:

Mendix

Salesforce

Microsoft

Appian

Pega

Zoho

Oracle

