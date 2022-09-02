Data Center Market Data Center Market is likely to accelerate at a high CAGR of 13.8% to top US$ 279 Bn by 2032

Fact.MR states the global sales of big data market are expected to surpass US$ 279 Bn by registering a CAGR of 14.3% in the forecast period 2022-2032. Governments across countries, including China, India, the U.S., U.K. and others are increasing digital infrastructure investments for developing robust data centers. Public-private partnerships are driving digital infrastructure growth at a much faster pace. For instance, the U.K. government announced more than US$ 1 Bn for digital infrastructure development to emerge as digital hub. Data centers are broadly deployed in the IT & telecom and BFSI sectors due to their high-end capabilities of data saving and security. Overall, the global data center market is slated to grow 3.6X over the decade.

Historically, from 2017 to 2021, the sales of big data exceeded US$ 77 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period. Although the onset of COVID-19 pandemic disrupted flow flow chain for various industries but it paved way for technology. As work from home became the new normal, the demand for admistrating and managing work increased. Thus, the sales of big data are expected to grow by leaps and bounds in the upcoming assessment period.

The trend of green data centers has gained high traction, given the increasing need for cost-effective and energy savings along with enhanced efficiency and sustainability. Largely driven by digitization in every industry, data centers are expected to witness potential growth prospects across mature as well as emerging markets. Market participants are leveraging on the megatrend of digitalization. The prime strategy adopted by market frontrunners is enriching their services through value addition at each node of their offerings.

Competitive Landscape

IBM Corporation, a key market player is offering its services to different end user industries by customizing services according to the demand of end users. The company is focusing on providing services that will make work seamless

IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Equinix, Inc, AT&T Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and Honeywell International are prominent data center market players.

Data Center Market Segmentations:

By Type : New Data Centers Internal Data Centers Service Provider Data Centers Data Center Rebuild

By Application : Data Centers for IT & Telecom Data Centers for BFSI Data Centers for Governments Data Centers for Healthcare Others

By Consulting : Network Design Network Design & Planning Security Consulting Network Analysis Benchmarking Needs Assessment Operation Assessment Process Improvement

By Integration : Project Management Installation Test & Debug Custom Software Development Security Implementation Change Management System Configuration Training & Site Preparation



