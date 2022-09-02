Fiducial Markers Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2021 – 2031

Fiducial markers, tiny metal objects about the size of a grain of rice, are highly efficient in pinpointing the location of a tumor with high precision. As fiducial markers are an integral part of radiation therapy to target tumors without affecting nearby healthy tissues, they have high requirement in the healthcare and medical sectors. According to Fact.MR, the global fiducial markers market is set to expand at over 8% CAGR through 2031.

With the adoption of fiducial markers as a standard tool for image-guided radiotherapy, manufacturers are coming across huge demand. According to a report titled “Radiotherapy in Global Cancer Control” published by the Cancer Control Organization, availability of radiotherapy equipment varied from 8.6 machines per million people in high-income countries (as per the World Bank definition) to 1.6 per million in high-middle income, 0.71 in low-middle income countries, and 0.21 per million in low-income countries. This data reveals the growth scope for fiducial markers over the coming years.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product development, revenue generation, and sales in the fiducial markers market across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the fiducial markers market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account sales during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Fiducial Markers Market – Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the fiducial markers market offers a 10-year forecast from 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth.

This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with the manufacturing of fiducial markers.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the fiducial markers market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Rise in Cases of Cancer Fuelling Sales of Fiducial Markers:

As fiducial markers are an integral part of radiation therapy for cancer patients, rise in cases of cancer is fuelling sales. As per a report published by The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in December 2020, globally, 1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime, while the fatality rate is 1 in 8 for men and 1 in 11 for women. The report also stated that, more than 50 million people are living within 5 years of a past cancer diagnosis.

According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 12th September 2018, cancer is the second-leading cause of death globally, and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. While this data represents the high fatality rate of cancer, it also signifies huge demand for various medical devices and equipment for its diagnosis and treatment, of which, fiducial markers play a huge role.

Segmentation by Category:

Product

Polymer Based Markers

Metal Based Markers

Pure Gold Markers

Liquid Based Markers

Modality

Photon Therapy

Proton Therapy

Tomotherapy

Cyberknife

Disease Site

Head & Neck

Breast

Lung

Abdomen

Prostate

Kidney

Cervix or Other Gynaecologic Organs

End User

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Radiotherapy Centers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Who is Winning in this Space?

As key market players are investing more, competition is getting tougher gradually in the fiducial markers market space. In order to leverage new opportunities, key players are diversifying their products.

For instance,

Boston Scientific launched its new LumiCoil™ Platinum Fiducial Markers, which are designed for clear visibility in CT, X-ray, EUS, and others, in January 2018.

Stellar Medical launched its new range of fiducial markers, such as Stellar Gold Fiducial Markers, Soft Tissue Implantable Gold Fiducial Markers, and others, in 2019.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Fiducial Markers: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Fiducial Markers demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Fiducial Markers. As per the study, the demand for Fiducial Markers will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Fiducial Markers. As per the study, the demand for Fiducial Markers will grow through 2031. Fiducial Markers historical volume analysis: mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Fiducial Markers consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

