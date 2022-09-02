Structured Cabling Market Is Set To Expand At Over 7% CAGR Through 2031

Rapidly rising demand for higher network bandwidth coupled with remarkable penetration of 5G technology has skyrocketed the popularity of structured cabling significantly in the past years. Structured cabling is highly supportive for future upgrades, and has the perks of reduced installation time, cabling bulk, and congestion. As such, demand for structured cabling from the IT & telecommunication, commercial, industrial, and other industries is surging. According to Fact.MR, the global structured cabling market is forecast to expand at an impressive CAGR of over 7% through 2031.

According to the European Commission (EC), the international cableways industry is dominated by EU companies, which account for 90% of the industry worldwide. While 5G deployments are widening the scope for structured cabling manufacturers, steady growth of the IT& telecommunication industry is further fueling the sales of suppliers. As per the report “U.S. Telecom Industry Metrics & Trends 2020” published by the United States Telecommunication Organization, targeted government financial support for broadband and favorable regulatory policies have encouraged more than US$ 1.7 trillion investment from 1996 to 2020, which is rising steadily, creating new scope and opportunities. As key industries are projected to exhibit promising growth, structured cabling manufactures are optimistic about increasing their sales footprint over the coming years.

Structured Cabling Market – Scope of the Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the structured cabling market offers a 10-year forecast from 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with the manufacturing of structured cabling. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of the structured cabling value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the structured cabling market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Surge in Demand from Industrial Sectors Bolstering Growth

Structured cabling is widely used in industrial Internet of Things (IoT), as it is highly effective in providing end-to-end network connectivity while streamlining the operational environment. With fast growth of industrial IoT, structured cabling manufacturers are forecast to experience surge in demand over the coming years.

As per a report published by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the global industrial IoT sector is growing fast to reach at 41.6 billion connected IoT devices generating 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data in 2025, while worldwide total spending on IoT is forecast to surpass US$ 1 trillion by 2022. These statistics indicate huge scope for structured cabling manufacturers over the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Solution Hardware (Copper Cables, Fiber Cables, Racks and Cabinets, Patch Panels and Cross Connects Software Services (Installation & Consultation, Managed Services, Maintenance & Support)

Vertical IT & Telecom (Telecom Operators, Data Centers, Others) Commercial Industrial (Discrete & Process Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Others) Residential Transportation & Logistics Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key findings of the Structured Cabling Market study:

Regional breakdown of the Structured Cabling Market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Structured Cabling Market vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Structured Cabling Market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Structured Cabling Market.

