Grapefruit Oil Market to witness profit-making growth over 2022-2032– Fact.MR Study

The global grapefruit oil market is forecasted to demonstrate a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 as per the latest research report released by Fact.MR. The report estimates that the revenue from the global grapefruit oil market will reach US$ 378.7 Mn in the year 2022.

Grapefruit is also known by its scientific name Citrus Racemosa and Citrus Maxima. Although its origin is not clear, some accounts show that grapefruit was first bred in Jamaica. The name grapefruit come from the fact that the fruit looks like a cluster of grapes hanging on a tree. Grapefruit oil is extracted from the peel, and not from its pulp or flesh, through the process of compression.

Grapefruit oil has a number of widespread benefits, due to which the market of grapefruit oil is gaining traction all over the world. One of the most popular uses of grapefruit oil is in the area of weight management, where it is used as a suppressant of appetite. Grapefruit oil is rich in Vitamin C, due to which it helps in strengthening the immune system of the body. Grapefruit oil also acts as an antidepressant, and helps to maintain the digestive system of the body and also aids in the body metabolism.

Europe is the most attractive market for grapefruit oil. This is the case because Europe is mainly considered as one of the most developed regions of the world with high income levels. Also, there is a strong industrial demand for grapefruit oil and other natural oils in the European market because of the presence of large number of food-based industries in the region. Also, the market for organic oils is relatively developed in the Europe region due to the huge public demand for such kind of organic products.

Key takeaways from the global grapefruit oil market

The organic segment is slated to exhibit a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Organic segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the source type segment by the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the concentrates segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 89.8 Mn in 2017. This segment is poised to exhibit a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period.

Fact.MR forecasts the aromatherapy segment to reach a value of US$ 71.2 Mn in 2022. This segment is slated to account for nearly one-fifth of the total revenue share of the application segment by the end of the year 2017. This segment is expected to lose some market share by the end of the forecast period in the year 2022.

As per the Fact.MR research report, franchise outlets segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fifth of the total revenue share of the distribution channel segment by the year 2017. The largest share is contributed by Europe region in franchise outlets market

About the Report: Grapefruit Oil Market

A newly published research intelligence on the global grapefruit oil market predicts moderate prospects of growth for the global market for grapefruit oil over the next five-year period.

The report considers 2017-2022 as the projection period and provides thorough insights on the end-to-end grapefruit oil market scenario during the said tenure – based on a series of factors that are likely to influence the grapefruit oil market growth.

As far as the competitive landscape of the global grapefruit oil market is concerned, the major players are Bontoux S.A.S, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., Fischer S/A – Com. Ind. e Agricultura (Citrosuco Paulista SA), Symrise AG, do Terra International, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd, Citromax Flavors, Inc. (Citromax S.A.C.I.), Young Living Essential Oils LC:, Citrus Oleo and Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

