Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market is expected to expand at around 6% CAGR through 2031

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global canine anxiety separation treatment market was valued at US$ 21.4 Mn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2031).

Canines, like human beings, experience anxiety issues. Dog anxiety can affect all breeds; however, it might differ from one dog to another. Separation anxiety is commonly observed in dogs who are overly attached to their owners, and it is estimated to affect around 14% of dogs, globally.

Canines suffering from anxiety often exhibit undesirable behavior such improper urinating and defecation, excessive salivation, and destroying furnishing and exit points such as windows and doors. If ignored or left untreated, it can have a long-term impact on the dog’s mental health. Factors such as these will create demand for better treatment options for separation anxiety disorders in dogs. Also, growing adoption of canines and increasing spend on animal health are anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.

Market Competitors:

Collaborations and acquisitions were identified as the preferred key growth strategies adopted by leading players in this market. By pursuing these strategies, it helps them expand their geographic footprint and strengthen their existing product portfolio.

An example is the recent acquisition of Bayer Animal Division by Elanco Animal Health, Inc., in August 2020. This acquisition enabled Elanco to expand its current product offerings and strengthen its foothold in the global animal health industry. Also, Elanco’s long-standing focus on veterinarians is combined with Bayer Animal Health’s direct-to-consumer expertise to create new opportunities for growth.

Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market Segmentations:

By Drug Molecule Alprazolam (XanaX) Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Amitriptyline Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Buspirone Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Clomipramine Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Dexmedetomidine Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Diazepam (Valium) Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Fluoxetine Hydrochloride Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Others

By Anxiety Type Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Non-Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment

By Distribution Channel Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Veterinary Hospitals Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Veterinary Clinics Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Pharmacies & Drug Stores Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Online Pharmacies



