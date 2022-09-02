Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period (2020–2026)

Chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy is used for the treatment of most cancers. However, chemotherapy and radiotherapy have a very common side effect called neutropenia, and pegfilgrastim is required for its treatment. A study conducted on patients who received chemotherapy in 2016-2017 to evaluate the occurrence of chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia (CIFN) showed that, out of 200 patients, 9.5% patients developed neutropenia. Neutropenia patients are highly susceptible to infections, and for this reason, it is a life-threatening disease. Pegfilgrastim is advantageous over filgrastim in relatively decreasing the incidence of febrile neutropenia. In the future, pegfilgrastim biosimilars will provide better access to this treatment.

The pricing of pegfilgrastim biosimilar is around 25% to 30% lower as compared to originator products (i.e. Neulasta by Amgen). Lower prices of pegfilgrastim biosimilars are expected to enhance their adoption for neutropenia treatment in developed as well as developing countries, as multiple regional and global players are seeking to get marketing approval in various countries.

All in all, rising incidence of cancer and increasing use of chemotherapy for treatment will aid the expansion of the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market, which was valued at US$ 944 Mn in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period (2020–2026).

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

Increase in value chain partnerships and market consolidation activities such as collaborations, partnerships, and M&A among market players will be a significant tool to increase their capabilities and speed to market for new launches. For instance, Mylan and Biocon collaboratively worked on a partnership to launch Pegfilgrastim biosimilar Fulphila.

Manufacturers are making efforts to develop biosimilars, and, so far, in 2020, there were 4 biosimilar launches in the United States, and many more are anticipated to be launched. It is estimated that, the pipeline from 2021 to 2025 will have at least 5 approved biosimilars.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar. As per the study, the demand for Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar will grow through 2026.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar. As per the study, the demand for Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar will grow through 2026. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2026.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2026. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Segmentations:

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail-Order Pharmacies

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

