A recently published report by Fact.MR predicts that demand for managed network services will accelerate impressively, registering a CAGR of 8% to reach US$ 130 Bn by the end of the forecast period 2021-2031. Need to establish a robust online security apparatus to streamline workflows and prevent data breaches is spurring sales.

Historical estimates suggest that the industry has been flourishing impressively, with a documented CAGR of a staggering 10% from 2016 to 2020. Prospects have further heightened since the COVID-19 pandemic. With nearly every organization switching over to remote working, the need for advanced data protection solutions during the pandemic has majorly inclined.

A survey conducted by NTT Ltd. reveals that 45% of corporate entities globally are likely to outsource their operations over the next 18 months. Amongst all services, cloud-based infrastructure is set to increase to 77%. Most of these outsourced services are related to security management. Moreover, the advent of quantum computing will also open renewed growth frontiers for managed network services in the future.

Managed Network Services Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Managed Network Services market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Managed Network Services market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Managed Network Services supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Terminal Tractor, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

Key managed network services providers are leveraging strategies such as partnerships with government authorities or regional service providers, introduction of new management services and acquiring existing small and medium-scale service providers. In April 2021, South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, and Cisco announced the launch of a collaborative framework under Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program in April 2021 to accelerate digitization across the country and power an inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2021, AT&T Inc. announced that the U.S Air Force has selected the company’s FirstNet® high-speed broadband communications platform to deliver reliable and on-priority communications to its public safety personnel and first responders across 15 bases



Report benefits & key questions answered

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Managed Network Services demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Milk Thistle Supplements. As per the study, the demand for Managed Network Services will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Milk Thistle Supplements. As per the study, the demand for Managed Network Services will grow through 2031. Managed Network Services historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Managed Network Services consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Managed Network Services Market Segmentations:

Service Type Managed Voice Network Services Managed VPN Services Managed Network Security Services Managed Network Conferencing Services Managed WAN/SD WAN Services

Enterprise Type MNS for Small Enterprises MNS for Medium Enterprises MNS for Large Enterprises

End Use Vertical MNS for Banking & Securities MNS for Insurance Health Insurance (Payer) Insurance (Other than Health) MNS for Communication, Media & Services Entertainment Publishing and Advertising Broadcasting and Cable Telecommunications Other Business, Technical and Consumer Services IT Services & Software MNS for Healthcare Providers Physician Hospitals MNS for Manufacturing & Natural Resources Automotive Consumer Nondurable Products Energy Resources & Processing Heavy Industry IT Hardware Life Sciences and Healthcare Products Natural Resources & Materials MNS for Retail General Retailers Grocery Restaurants and Hotels Specialty Retailers MNS for Wholesale Trade MNS for Transportation MNS for Transport Motor Freight Pipelines Rail & Water Warehousing, Couriers and Support Services MNS for Utilities MNS for Education MNS for Government



