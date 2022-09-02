Projector Lamps Market is expected to cultivate by more than 8% CAGR and surpass a market valuation of 4.5 Bn by the end of 2031

According to the latest report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global projector lamps market is presumed to surpass a market value of US $ 4.5 Bn by 2031.

LED light source is gradually gaining momentum and the segment is set to expand at a CAGR of 9% and be valued at more than US$ 550 Mn. Prolonged lifespan of LEDs has made this type of lamps more economical to use and maintain. LEDs produce comparatively less heat and noise than traditional lamps and are also smaller in size with reduced weight.

The global projector lamps market is moderately consolidated with a few players operating at the global scale. The market is highly competitive in nature, and tier-1 manufacturers account for more than 80% market share.

Projector Lamps Market – Scope of Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from products that are more skin-friendly and to obtain 99.9% germ-free disinfectants.

Projector Lamps Market Segmentations:

By Lamp Type Metal Halide Lamps High-Intensity Discharge Lamps Ultra-High-Performance Lamps LED Lamps Lasers Hybrid

By Projector Type LC – Liquid Crystal Display Projectors DLP – Digital Light Processing Projectors LCoS – Liquid Crystal on Silicon Projectors Others

By Lumen Count Below 3500 Lumens 3600-6500 Lumens 6500-9000 Lumens Above 9000 Lumens

By Rated Lifetime Below 5,000 hours 5,000-20,000 hours 20,000-30,000 hours Above 30,000 hours

By End User Residential Commercial Projector Lamps for Business Application Corporate Offices Stage & Theatre and Projector Lamps for Cinema Halls Game Zones Academic & Research Institutions Exhibition Centres Others

By Sales Channel OEMs Aftermarket Online Sales Third Party Online Direct to Customer Modern Trade Specialty Stores Others



