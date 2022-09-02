Demand For Coenzyme Q10 Market To Increase Substantially From Key -Use Industry Sectors : Fact.MR

Fact.MR predicts the sales of coenzyme Q10 market to exceed US$ 1.3 Bn by registering a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period 2021-2031. Increase in awareness regarding health and nutrition is playing a key role in the consumption of coenzyme Q10. By 2021, the market is expected to reach US$ 600 Mn.

The historical growth rate for coenzyme sales between 2016 and 2020 was 6%. During COVID-19, growth prospects received a solid boost. A number of published studies that suggested coenzyme Q10 should be given to individuals who encounter deficiencies during an infection kept the likelihood of success generally high.

The expanding range of uses for coenzyme Q10 in numerous pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications is being tapped by eminent manufacturers. Additionally, there are certainly good chances of slowing Parkinson’s disease development. Although there are few preventative medications currently available, significant stage II clinical trials have shown success rates in patients who took coenzyme Q10 at dosages of 300, 600, or 1200 mg/day.

Coenzyme Q10 Market: Scrutinized Assessment on Regional Segment

Weighted chapters have been included in the report on the coenzyme Q10 market, which imparts forecast on the regional market. These chapters illuminate the regional macros (business, economic and political environment outlook), which are most likely to have a significant impact on the growth of the coenzyme Q10 market in the near future.

Country-specific assessments on the demand for coenzyme Q10 have been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast, price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Ubiquinone Coenzyme Q10 Ubiquinol Coenzyme Q10

Production Method Coenzyme Q10 Production via Microbial Fermentation Coenzyme Q10 Production via Chemical Synthesis

End Use Industry Coenzyme Q10 for Pharmaceuticals Coenzyme Q10 for Nutraceuticals Coenzyme Q10 for Cosmetics Coenzyme Q10 for Other End Use Industries



Nutraceuticals Industry to Latch onto Relatively Greater Value Share in CoQ10 Market

The nutraceuticals sector has been projected to hold a relatively larger value share of the global CoQ10 market. The rising use of nutraceutical supplements containing CoQ10 as a powerful defence against heart illnesses can be linked to the high demand in this industry. The pharmaceutical industry will also account for a sizeable portion of the coenzyme Q10 market due to its wide range of applications in the treatment of visual and cognitive disorders.

APEJ Continues to Spearhead CoQ10 Market in Terms of Value Sales

