Smart Parking Solutions Market To Be Valued At US$ 4.4 Bn By The End 2032

A recently revamped report by Fact.MR estimates that the global smart parking solutions market is likely to surpass US$ 30 Bn in value by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period, registering an astounding 21% value CAGR. Increased traffic congestion is expected to drive demand for smart parking solutions over the coming decade.

From 2017 to 2021, demand for smart parking solutions experienced an incline at a CAGR of 18%. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry experienced a moderate slump, attributed to reduced traffic flow across roads in the wake of stringent lockdowns and restrictions on public traveling.

Market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of integrated automated solutions, as well as advancements in wireless and digital payment technologies. Among the technologies used to implement effective systems are machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, data analytics, advanced sensors, smart parking meters, and mobile applications for slot reservations and online payments.

Smart Parking Solutions Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the smart parking solutions market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering Smart Parking Solutions market Testing.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the smart parking solutions market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the smart parking solutions market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

key Players :

APT Skidata, one of the UK’s leading parking solutions companies, announced the launch of a new mobile-based digital solution in December 2020 to deliver greater operational efficiencies and enhanced financial returns to owners and operators of an individual or multiple car park. Amco S.A. was awarded a contract by the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) in the United States in February 2020. In January 2019, China opened its first robotic diagonal smart parking garage in Nanjing, East China. It is a smart parking system that optimizes space utility, fuel efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in order to make cities more livable.

Key Segments Covered in the Smart Parking Solutions Report:

By System Components & Services Smart Parking Software On-Premise Cloud Based Smart Parking System Devices Entry/Exit Terminals Card Readers Validation Solution Pay-on-Foot Solution LPR System Others Smart Parking Professional Services Consulting Deployment and Customization Maintenance and Support

By Solutions Smart Parking Access Control Solutions Smart Parking Fee & Revenue Collection Solutions Smart Parking Reservation Management Solutions Smart Valet Parking Management Solutions Smart Parking Guidance and Slot Management Solutions Other Smart Parking Solutions (Parking Enforcement Management)

By End Use Smart Parking Solutions for Government and Municipalities Smart Parking Solutions for Airports Smart Parking Solutions for Corporate & Commercial Parks Smart Parking Solutions for Commercial Institutions Smart Parking Solutions for Healthcare Smart Parking Solutions for Other End Uses (Tourist Destinations and Hospitality Sector)



Key Reports Covered from the Market Study:

Global smart parking solutions market to be valued at US$ 4.4 Bn by 2022-end

Germany to emerge as the fastest growing market, clocking a CAGR of 16%

U.S to register a staggering 15% CAGR, amid rising traffic congestion across major cities

Smart parking solutions uptake in China likely to increase at a CAGR of 12%

Smart valet parking solutions to experience 9.9% Y-o-Y growth in 2022 over 2021

Commercial smart parking solutions to account for nearly 40% revenue share

