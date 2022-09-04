Shipbuilding Industry Is Expected To Dominate The Demand For Marine Strip Market

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Marine Strip Market Sales is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth during 2021- 2031.

The report begins with a brief presentation and overview of the Marine Strip market, about the current market landscape, trends, major Key players, product type, application, and region.

Marine Strip Market: Overview and Dynamics

The marine strip is a water-soluble paint and powerful anti-fouling striper which is used to remove different types of paints such as lead paint, enamel paint, acrylic paint, two pack paint etc., latex, enamels, teak oil finish, Varnishes, urethanes, rubber-based deck paints and lacquers. These strips are biodegradable, non-flammable with little to no odor

Strips can be used on different surfaces such as marbles, concrete, wood, brick, stone and plaster. Marine strips are made of specialty chemicals which makes the strip useful for multiple applications.

Earlier methylene chloride is the active ingredient in most of the strips used in the market. Since methylene chloride is the carcinogenic, chemical companies have started developing safe strips which are safe to use.

Major players operating in the market include

AkzoNobel

TotalBoat

W M Barr & Co Inc

Sea Hawk Paints

Dumond Global

Marine strip

Boat Cleaner Pro (BPC)

Interlux

Teakdecking Systems

Epifanes NA Inc.

west system

sunnyside corp.

Axalta Coating Systems

LLC

Nippon Paints

PETTIT paints

MDR amazon’s

Jasco chemicals

Veneziani Yachting

Boero YachtCoatings

are the established players who are expanding their manufacturing unites and supply chain globally and creating robust competition.

Companies like AkzoNobel is one of the leading marine paint strip producer under different brands such as International Yacht Paint, Devoe Coatings etc. total boat is expanding its supply chain using third party and online distributors where other key players also using different modes of selling.

Marine paint strip market is highly lucrative where other players are looking towards the way to enter at any cost. It is anticipated to grow more than five percent CAGR in the forecasted period.

Segmentation Analysis of Marine Strip Market

The global marine strip market is bifurcated into four major segments: by paint type, material surface, end-use industry and region.

Based on paint type, marine strip market has been segmented as follows:

Paints Lead Paint Enamel Paint Acrylic Paint Two Pack Paint

Powder Coating

Marine Varnish

Two Pack Marine Varnish

Grease

Engine Oil

Etched Primer

Anti-Foul

Based on Material Surface, marine strip market has been segmented as follows:

Wood Teak Mahogany Kauri Ply Wood Solid Wood

Brass

Copper

Steel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Cast iron

Concrete

Gel Coat

Based on end-use, marine strip market has been segmented as follows:

Yachts

Small Boats

Large Boats

Boat Trailers

Canoes

Brite Work

Hulls

Masts

Based on geographic regions, marine strip market is segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Marine Paint Strip Market: Regional Outlook

Based on production, consumption and supply, regions are segregated into six major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

East Asia especially South Korea is anticipated dominate the demand pie of the marine strip market owing to the largest shipbuilding industry positioned in the country. Key consumers of the marine strip in the country are Hyundai Heavy Industries, STX Group, DSME, Samsung Heavy Industries, HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD., Daehan Shipbuilding, Sungdong and others. Over the past-half decade, Korea has maintained its stance not only in East Asia but also across globe.

Followed by South Korea, Japan is anticipated to hold potential shares in shipbuilding and marine industry. Procurement of the marine strip arises from the key players in the country are Mitsubishi ShipBuilding CoLTD, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., Imabari Shipbuilding, Tsuneishi Holdings and Imari Shipyard. These companies have observed strong profitability growth over the past-half decade and thereby, connecting dots of the supply chain leads to strong marine strip market in the country.

However, high cost of marine strips and presence of methylene chloride, which causes cancer, is the restraining factor which is hampering the demand in the marine industry. Strips which takes much time in removing less than five to six coating are considered as inefficient.

There are various safety measures need to be taken care at the time of striping otherwise it can create serious issues related to respiratory, skin, eye etc. owing to which most of time marine and ship owners avoid to use marine strips which is set to create a negative impact on the marine strip

A hefty share of sales in global market is predicted form marine vessels. Improvement in the quality of chemicals used in production of marine strips to reduce side effect on human body will help manufactures to lead the global marine strip market. Increasing R&D activities for developments with a lessening in the production cost of marine stripers and improving the quality of chemicals is projected to create new openings for market players functioning in the global marine strip market over the forecast period.

