Enhancing The Stylish Allure Of Commercial Properties will Drive Lawn Mower Battery Market Growth

Lawn Mower Battery Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by FactMR, lawn mower battery market is set to witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Wireless lawn mower has gain traction from customer over the past decade which has put forwards the production of lawn mower battery. The market is expected to grow at substantial CAGR during the assessment period.

The report begins with a brief presentation and overview of the Lawn mower battery market, about the current market landscape, trends, major Key players, product type, application, and region.

What is Driving Demand for Lawn Mower Battery?

One of the essential drivers for market development is the rising pattern of enhancing the stylish allure of commercial as well as residential properties. The requirement for increasing the demand value by upgrading the artistic appeal of properties as a consequence of growing interest towards gardens and landscaping lawns.

Furthermore, troublesome climate conditions like floods, draughts, and incessant snowfall likewise increment the requirement for the maintenance of lawns, trees, fences, and gardens. This will support the interest for electric lawn mowers, which will thus, drive the development of the lawn mower batteries market.

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of lawn mower battery include

Anhui Uplus Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exide Technologies

Harris Battery Co. Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Leoch International Technology Limited Inc

Marshall Power Australia Pty Ltd.

Trojan Battery Co.

Yuasa Battery Inc.

Yucell Industry Limited.

Greenworks recently launched its line of lithium-ion zero-turn mowers. The drive for more power and longer battery life is the consequence of industry patterns showing an expansion in the utilization of battery controlled lawn mowers.

Honda launched its first cordless mower and presented a more modest robotic mower. Honda is ready to proclaim the sales, with a few new and upgraded products in five variations in its line of lawn mowers.

Market dynamics :-

The improvement of hybrid lawn mowers is perhaps the most recent pattern that will add to the development of the shipment in the coming years. Probably the greatest test of battery-controlled mowers is the low battery limit. This will bring about the advancement of hybrid electric lawn mowers.

The guidelines on lead contamination and battery maintenance are a portion of the variables which may hamper the lawn mower batteries market. Notwithstanding, the mounting advancement in technology, utilization of Li-ion batteries in lawn mowers, and the increasing government drives towards sustainability are setting out open doors which will build the interest of lawn mower batteries in the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Type

Lead acid

Lithium ion

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



North America Lawn Mower Battery Market Outlook North America represented the major chunk of market share pie of the lawn mower batteries shipment during 2020 and is predicted to proceed with its predominance during the assessment period. The major contributing elements to the development of the market in the region will be the ascent in the general consumption on lawn mower battery in the US and the requirement for artistic allure in the commercial as well as residential properties for official and recreational activities that favors landscaping.

Europe Demand Outlook for Lawn Mower Battery The ever growing awareness with regards to the significance of sustainable development in the construction sector is propelling the surge in the expansion of lawns and gardens in residential as well as commercial complexes. The need of the hour is to curb the menace of climate change and global warming to some extent through coordinated efforts of the government as well as the citizens. This propels the lawn mower battery demand in Europe. Germany will dominate the sales of batteries in the region in the coming years.

