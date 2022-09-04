Global Cloud Music Streaming Market Was Valued At Around US$ 10 Billion In 2022

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Cloud Music Streaming. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Cloud Music Streaming market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Cloud Music Streaming, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Cloud Music Streaming Market.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global cloud music streaming market to top US$ 30 Bn by 2031.

Cloud music streaming for individual use projected to reach around US$ 23 Bn by 2031.

Cloud music streaming for commercial use to expand at above 9% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in North America holds share of more than 40%.

Market in Japan expected to reach valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2031.

Market in South Korea to record 8% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Cloud music streaming enables users to search, maintain, store, streamline, and sync their music preferences from anywhere at any time over their devices. In addition, with technological advancements such as 3G and 4G networks, consumers can gain high speed access to their audio content over the cloud,” according to a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

The cloud music streaming market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. Market developments include:

In February 2019, Sirius XM Holdings, a U.S.-based audio entertainment company, acquired Pandora Media, Inc., a U.S.-based music streaming service provider. With this acquisition, Sirius XM Holdings increased its customer base across audio products by bringing both, Sirius XM Holdings’ subscription-based exclusive content and Pandora’s highly personalized free ad-supported service under one roof.

In April 2020, Apple Inc. launched its music streaming service in 52 new countries to expand Apple Music’s global presence.

More Valuable Insights on Cloud Music Streaming Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Cloud Music Streaming, Sales and Demand of Cloud Music Streaming, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.



