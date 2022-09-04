Air Hammer Market Sales Will Be Positively Impacted By Construction Sector Recovery

Air Hammer Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by FactMR, air hammer market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for air hammer will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Muted demand from construction sector will mean limited opportunities in near future, however, sales of air hammer in manufacturing sector will provide momentum.

The report begins with a brief presentation and overview of the Air Hammer market, about the current market landscape, trends, major Key players, product type, application, and regionIt also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the global Air Hammer market future forecasts, growth opportunities, end-user industries.

What is Driving Demand for Air Hammer?

There has been consistent rise in the demand for air hammer in the manufacturing sector recently. This is mainly due to the execution of tasks of varying scales. Improvement in the productivity of a scope of industrial projects across the world is a main consideration assessed to drive the air hammer shipment in the forthcoming years.

Air hammers are utilized by manufacturing enterprises as they are exceptionally cost effective, require less maintenance, reliable and comparatively more efficient in view of making tasks simple. This adds as one of the vital factor responsible for propelling the sales of air hammers around the world.

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of air hammer include-

AIRCAT Pneumatic Tools

Atlas Copco (India) Ltd.

BBG Baugeräte GmbH

Chicago Pneumatic

Elliott Tool Technologies

Ingersoll-Rand plc

NPK Construction Equipment, Inc.

OLI SpA

Robert Bosch GmbH

TML Technik GmbH

Trow & Holden Company

Unior.

Players catering the consumption are progressively putting resources into innovative work exercises to use new and innovative techniques to fabricate air hammers.

The air hammer market is highly fragmented with the presence of various producers in developing as well as developed nations. Besides, manufacturers are endeavoring to attain competitive edge through expanded product differentiation across the world.

Market dynamics :-

Key Segments

By Product Type

Rotary hammer

Chipping hammer

Power hammer

Forging hammer

By Operation

Electric

Hydraulic

By Mechanism

Semi-automatic

Fully automatic

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By End-use Industry

Automobile

Textile

Defense

Mining

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Mining

Construction

Electronics

Telecommunications

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales

Indirect sales

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



North America and Europe Air Hammer Market Outlook

North America followed by Europe is assessed to hold huge portion of the worldwide air hammer volume, because of the presence of prominent and emerging players in the region. Moreover, North America and Europe are probably going to witness development in the air hammer sales because of developing industrialization across the region.

US air hammer sales will also be impacted by the construction sector recovery in 2021. The US construction sector faces a challenging year, however, there is growing optimism that low mortgage rates will lead to a spurt in early 2022. The momentum is likely to hold ground, which will provide an impetus to a range of construction material, including air hammer.

Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for Air Hammer

Asia Pacific is relied upon to offer critical opportunities to the air hammer sales soon because of rising interest for air hammer in construction sector as well as manufacturing industry in the region. Promising circumstances in prominent economies of India, China, and Japan around there will lead to increase in potential volume in the region.

For manufacturers and suppliers, the strong projections for China’s defense expenditure can be offset by broader weakness in automotive and construction sector. However, refocus on construction and infrastructure development will remain key to steady demand in the long run.

