Education Sector Is Likely To Surge The Sales Of Craft Glue Market

Craft Glue Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the Craft Glue market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for These glues will witness steady recovery in short term as expenditure on the education sector is increasing after the pandemic, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

It is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR. Its sales are expected to increase as schools have started in offline mode again after the pandemic. It is used in schools for pasting a variety of materials on charts, paperboard, etc.

The report begins with a brief presentation and overview of the Craft Glue market, about the current market landscape, trends, major Key players, product type, application, and region.It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the global Craft Glue market future forecasts, growth opportunities, end-user industries.

What is Driving Demand for Craft Glue?

It has a strong bond that helps stick different materials. Its strength depends on the raw materials used and their shelf life. This if left open in the air becomes hard and loses its sticking properties.

Innovation in materials used in this glue is increasing its applications in various sectors. Its demand is majorly generated from customers from different platforms. It is sold on both online and offline platforms.

To gain a deep understanding of the competitive landscape in the global Craft Glue market better, the Survey report covers the profile of the following top players:

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the market include

Aleene’s

Beacon

Elmers

Gorilla

Pidilite

Faber-Castell

Others

Many leading manufacturers and suppliers have longstanding contracts with end-users which help the manufacturers and suppliers mutually.c

Covid-19 impact on Craft Glue Sales

The Covid-19 impact was very negative on this glue market as schools and colleges were closed. Its sales were down by more than 40% during the second quarter of 2020. Pandemic like covid-19 are unexpected and hamper the demand of many products not only craft glue.

Sales of this glue is further expected to rise in the short term as the pandemic ends. Schools have started opening as the pandemic ends, thereby its sales are expected to rise during the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Type

Water-Based

Solvent Based

and, other technologies

By Sales Channel

Offline Convenience Stores Retailers & Distributors Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online E-commerce Direct Sales



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for Craft Glue Market

The Asia Pacific has many developing countries with a continuously improving supply chain and a lot of offline sales channels selling products everywhere in the country. Craft Glue is sold by both online and offline platforms in the Asia Pacific.

India is the fastest developing country in the Asia Pacific, the demand for these glue is increasing as the education sector expenditure by the government has increased. Growth in its demand for the homemade craft has increased tremendously due to its various advantages over its peers. Owing to this factor, the demand form the Asia Pacific countries are anticipated to grow at the alarming rate throughout the forecast period.

The US Craft Glue Market Outlook

The US is experiencing a strong demand outlook from many areas for these glues. The US has the best infrastructure and demand is likely to rise as project based learning in schools increases rapidly. The US has vaccinated most of the population and even masks are not necessary at many places in the U.S. which shows the economy has revived back to normal after the pandemic and schools are now opening back.

The United States has a big share in global sales, and this is driven by the corporate sector in the country. The United States has one of the biggest corporate sectors in the world and due to that, the use of these glues is high in the country. This is used in corporates to paste sheets, images, etc.

Education Sector Likely to Augment Craft Glue Sales

User-friendliness and easy to use application of craft glues in schools and colleges is increasing the demand for these glues. It is used in different parts of the world for its versatile applications in the education sector. Art and craft teaching in schools and colleges will lead to an increase in sales during the forecast period.

Its demand is increasing as decoration items are being made by people themselves at home. Education Sector would be the major sector to increase the demand for these glues during the forecast period.

