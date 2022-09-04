Global High Purity Oxygen Market To Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects For Manufacturers: Fact.MR

Currently, the worldwide high purity oxygen market represents close to one-third of the global industrial gas market, which may be attributed to the significant demand for high purity oxygen from a variety of end-use sectors. The steel industry, where more than three-fourths of the steel is manufactured using high quality oxygen, has been the main driver of demand. Other than the steel industry, the chemical industry has grown faster than other end-use industries. During the projected period, market expansion would be accelerated by rising demand for high purity oxygen in the chemical industry to boost reaction rates and yield efficiency.

These aforementioned factors are projected to fuel the global high purity oxygen market at a CAGR of 6%, surpassing a market valuation of US$ 44.5 Bn by 2030-end.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=619

High Purity Oxygen Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the high purity oxygen market on the basis of grade, supply, end use, and region.

Grade

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Electronic Grade

Others

Supply

Onsite & Pipeline

Merchant & Bulk

Packaged

End Use

Metal Production & Fabrication

Chemicals & Refinery

Medical & Healthcare

Electronics

Glass & Ceramics

Pulp & Paper

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=619

Key Takeaways from High Purity Oxygen Market Study

Industrial grade has remained the primary grade consumed by end-use industries, currently accounting for over three-fourth of global consumption. On the basis of supply, developed countries such as the United States, Germany, France, Belgium, the U.K., etc., are moving towards pipeline networks, which will drive this segment at a leading growth rate of 5% in the global high purity oxygen market.



Metal production and fabrication have driven the consumption of high purity oxygen during the historical period.

The medical & healthcare segment is set to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 2 Bn by 2030.

China, being the largest steel and chemical producer, has driven the consumption of high purity oxygen, and currently accounts for over one-third of global consumption.

Widespread Gas Pipeline Network Emerging As Key Strategy of Market Titans

Industrial behemoths have built enormous pipeline networks to deliver quick services to their customers in order to meet rising demand from end-use sectors and maintain strong profit margins in this cutthroat market. This would not only assist providers in the high purity oxygen market in maintaining their profit margins, but it will also guarantee a steady supply for end customers. For instance, Linde has built a pipeline network in its key areas, enabling it to provide its high-end customers with dependable and affordable industrial gases. Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation successfully developed a new underground piping network in 2019 that extends 20 kilometres in the southern part of Vietnam in order to keep up with this market trend.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/619

More Valuable Insights on High Purity Oxygen Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global high purity oxygen market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the high purity oxygen market on the basis of grade (industrial, medical, electronic, and others), supply (onsite & pipeline, merchant & bulk, and packaged), and end use (metal production & fabrication, chemicals & refinery, medical & healthcare, electronics, glass & ceramics, pulp & paper, and others), across five major regions.

For More Insight https://xtalks.com/is-probiotic-soda-actually-healthy-and-which-companies-produce-it-3163/

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com