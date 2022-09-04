Companies In Global High Purity Aluminium Market Expedite Product Innovations To Stay At Forefront In Market: Fact.MR

The market for high purity aluminium, which is presently valued at more than US$ 3.3 billion and is dominated by East Asia, is expected to expand at a rate of about 11% from 2020 to 2030. Unlike other conductors, high pure aluminium is a specialised and pricy substance. As a result, both the price and the demand for the product have been consistent during the past five years.

Diverse industries, including electronics, aerospace, and the automotive, are among the major consumers of high pure aluminium. Due to the greater use of the material in the production of numerous high-end semiconductors, semiconductors are expected to be the sector of these that will most significantly influence demand for high purity aluminium. High purity aluminium producers will hold the proverbial “key to the market” when it comes to market success.

Key Takeaways from High Purity Aluminium Market Study

The global high purity aluminium market is anticipated to add 2.7X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Semiconductors capture a governing share of the global high purity aluminium market, and are set to create US$ 6 Bn opportunity by 2030.

Chip production is the fastest-growing segment in the high purity aluminium market, owing to rapid growth of semiconductor chip production lines across East Asia, especially China and Taiwan.

East Asia is set to dominate market revenue, and is expected to gain 670 BPS in its market share by 2030.

The ingots form is anticipated to gain around 390 BPS over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The market in the U.S. is set to expand at a CAGR of close to 9% through 2030.

The high purity aluminium market in China is projected to race ahead at a CAGR of over 13% over the next ten years.

Key Segments Covered of High Purity Aluminium Market

Grade

4N

5N

6N

End-Use

Semiconductor Chip Production Flat Panel Display Production Thin Film Production Electrolytic Capacitor Foils Electronic Storage Systems Others

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Form

Disks

Pellets

Ingots

Wires & Coils

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

