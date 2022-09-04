Demand-Supply Scenario Of Sodium Sulphite Market To Remain In Equilibrium During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The global sodium sulphite market has witnessed a slow CAGR of 1.1% over the past half-decade. During these years, a major portion of sodium sulphite sales were concentrated in the paper & pulp Industry, with a market share of up to 35%, owing to its utilisation as a dissolving agent in the semi-chemical & acid sulphite pulping process.

The water treatment industry is anticipated to hold a sustainable share of nearly 20% of the sodium sulphite market, attributed to the recycling of waste water and other water systems. Along with its use in the paper and water treatment industry, sodium sulphite is also used as a scavenger in high pressure & medium pressure steam boilers to prevent uncertain functioning, such as caustic embrittlement.

As per historical analysis, sodium sulphite market consumption is mostly in the pulp & paper industry. Sodium sulphite is used in Kraft’s process, which dissolves the pulp required to produce paper. There is also increasing demand as a dissolving intermediate in the sulphate process. The market application of dissolving agent is anticipated to expand at a nominal pace over the coming years.

Attributed to its reducing properties, sodium sulphite is commercially used as a preservative in the food industry to prevent the fast deterioration of food. This application use of sodium sulphite as a reducing agent may be regarded as the epicentre of growth. Increasing demand for preservatives in packaged food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics is fuelling the sodium sulphite.

Sodium Sulphite Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global sodium sulphite market with detailed segmentation on the basis of grade, application, end use, and region.

Grade

Industrial

Food

Application

Dissolving Agents

De-chlorinating Agents

Preservatives

Oxygen Scavengers

Photographic Films

Chemical Intermediates

End Use

Pulp & Paper Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Sodium Sulphite Market: About the Report

Fact.MR published an exclusive forecast report on the sodium sulphite market for 2020 and 2030. The foremost objective of this report on the sodium sulphite market is to pitch spearhead insights on the market scenario, demand generators, and technological advancements in the sodium sulphite market. Also, the study on the sodium sulphite market addresses key dynamics that are expected to diversify the sales and future prominence of sodium sulphite.

Regional Outlook of Sodium Sulphite Market

Among all the important regions, East Asia and South Asia are the dominant regions and make up the majority of the sodium sulphite market share. Due to the manufacture of technical and purity grade that is widely utilised in many sectors and is made possible by highly developed production technology in nations like Germany, Belgium, etc., Europe has been noted as having the most stable market.

The product has been outlawed as a preservative by the United States Food and Drug Association, which is expected to reduce overall demand in North America. Due to the increasing demand for sodium sulphite as a reducing agent from chemical industries, MEA and Latin America are engaged in innovation for sodium sulphite to be used in numerous ways, such as in oil refineries, medicines, etc.

The Sodium Sulphite market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Sodium Sulphite market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

