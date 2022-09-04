Global Acetone Derivatives Market To Generate Profitable Opportunities For Manufacturers During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

As per industry analysis on acetone derivatives by Fact.MR, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 10.6 Bn in 2021, expanding at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates the market valuation to surpass US$ 18.8 Bn by 2031, owing to factors such as capacity expansion, increased consumption, and mounting investments in housing & construction activities.

The acetone derivatives business is highly competitive with key players capturing a major chunk of the market share. Since acetone derivatives find use in wide range of industries, it can be viewed as a revenue generating stream for chemical companies. Thus, in order to increase their revenue and market share, market players have opted to increase production capacity by incorporating additional facilities around the world. For instance, Kumho P&B Chemicals, a major BPA producer, plans to increase its production capacity by an additional 200 KT, work for which is estimated to be completed by 2021-end.

Moreover, in order to deliver bulk and high quality products, companies are collaborating with different technological solution providers. These key developments are being seen across the industry as players are opting for capacity expansion to increase their market share.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Bisphenol A, under product type, is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 1.9 Bn over the next ten years.

Demand for chemical grade acetone derivatives is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period.

On the basis on end use, demand for paints & coatings is anticipated to expand 1.8X by 2031.

East Asia is projected to capture around 32% share of the global acetone derivative market by 2031.

South Asia & Oceania to gain market by 87 BPS over the period of 2021-2031.

Market Segments Covered in Acetone Derivatives Industry Research

By Product Type Bisphenol A Diacetone Alcohol Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Isophorone Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK)

By Grade Chemical Grade Acetone Derivatives Food Grade Acetone Derivatives Pharma Grade Acetone Derivatives

By Application Acetone Derivatives in Solvents Acetone Derivatives in Additives Acetone Derivatives in Intermediates

By End Use Acetone Derivatives for Paints & Coatings Acetone Derivatives for Cosmetics & Personal Care Acetone Derivatives for Pharmaceuticals Acetone Derivatives for Adhesives Acetone Derivatives for Chemicals Others



Crucial insights in the Acetone Derivatives Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Acetone Derivatives Market Basic overview of the

Acetone Derivatives Marke tincluding market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Acetone Derivatives Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Acetone Derivatives Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Acetone Derivatives Market stakeholders.

