Increasing Research Supported by Progressing R&D and Diagnostic Technologies to Amplify Tumour-Induced Osteomalacia Market Demand: States Fact.MR

Tumour-induced osteomalacia or oncogenic osteomalacia is a rare paraneoplastic syndrome of bone which consist of osteomalacia or rickets induced by phosphaturic mesenchymal tumour (PMT). Tumour-induced osteomalacia diagnosed with an elevated level of blood fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23), phosphate and vitamin D-regulating hormone. According to Maastricht University Hospital research, paraneoplastic syndrome affects 8% of cancer patients.

Tumour-Induced Osteomalacia Market Segmentation

The global tumour-induced osteomalacia market is segmented into treatment, diagnosis, end-user and regions.

By treatment, the global tumour-induced osteomalacia market is further segmented into:

Drugs Burosumab-twza Cinarcalcet

Supplements Calcium (Cinarcalcet, Vitamin D (Calcitriol or Alphacalcidio) Phosphorus

Surgery

By diagnosis, the global tumour-induced osteomalacia market is further segmented into:

Laboratories Elevated blood Fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF-23) Serum calcium, PTH, vitamin D Hyperphosphaturia (Secondary effects of the FDF-23) Hypophosphatemia (Secondary effects of the FDF-23)

Bone Scan Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Computed Tomography (CT Scan)



Differential Diagnosis Vitamin D metabolism and deficiency Osteoporosis Renal Osteodystrophy Others



By end-user, the global tumour-induced osteomalacia market is further segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Tumour Induced Osteomalacia Market: Key Players

The key players of global tumour-induced osteomalacia market include Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech Co., Ltd., Kingdomway Nutrition, Inc., Amgen Inc., Forgo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Abbott, Solvay, GE Healthcare, Siemens and others.

