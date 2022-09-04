Cloud-based Data Analytics in Healthcare Market is Expected to Generate Over $45,000 Million in Revenue by 2031 End

250 Pages Cloud-based Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Cloud-based Data Analytics in Healthcare. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Cloud-based Data Analytics in Healthcare Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Cloud-based Data Analytics in Healthcare market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Cloud-based Data Analytics in Healthcare

The global big data analytics in healthcare market is estimated at US$ 39.7 billion in 2022. Data as a technology has been adopted by healthcare industry stakeholders rapidly and is being monetized, which is slated to push the global big data analytics in healthcare market to grow at CAGR of over 19%, and register total market value of US$ 194.7 billion by 2032 end

In accordance with the present scenario, big data analytics in healthcare accounts for ~14.2% of the global big data analytics market states Fact.MR – market research and competitive intelligence provider.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Cloud-based Data Analytics in Healthcare, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Cloud-based Data Analytics in Healthcare Market.

Market Taxonomy Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Spender Type Healthcare Payer

Healthcare Provider Tool Type Data Warehouse Analytics

Financial Analytics

Production Reporting

CRM Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Visual Analytics

Risk Management Analytics

Supply chain Analytics

Test Analytics Application Type Access Clinical Information

Access Operational Information

Access Transactional Data

Other Applications Deployment Type Cloud-based

On-premises

6 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Report on Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to remain the fast-expanding as well as the most remunerative market for big data analytics in healthcare. North America and Europe will also remain lucrative regions for expansion of the market, with revenues projected to increase at an approximately equal CAGR through 2026. The markets in Latin America and Japan will reflect a relatively higher CAGR than those in North America and Europe, although accounting for relatively lower revenues during the forecast period.

Healthcare provider is expected to remain the dominant spender in the global big data analytics in healthcare market. However, revenues from healthcare payer will increase at a significantly higher CAGR than those from healthcare provider during 2017 to 2026.

CRM analytics is expected to remain preferred among tools for big data analytics in healthcare, followed by financial analytics and production reporting. Sales of visual analytics will exhibit the fastest expansion through 2026, based on tool type.

Access operational information is anticipated to remain the largest application of big data analytics in healthcare, in terms of revenues.

Although on-premises deployment will remain sought-after in the market, sales of cloud-based deployment will register a relatively faster expansion through 2026.

In this highly competitive market, healthcare settings are expected to be the highest gainers. In current market scenario, vendors are increasingly competing to outdo the others, and focusing more on offering innovative healthcare services. Key companies profiled by Fact.MR’s report include Denodo Technologies Inc., Alteryx, SAP SE, SAS Instiute, Infosys, Cisco Systems Inc., Zephyr Health, Cerner Corp, Oracle Corp, MEDai’s Health, McKesson, Microsoft Corp, and OptumHealth Care Solutions.

