Growing Use Of Mulch To Increase The Aesthetic Appeal Of Gardens Is Driving The Global Expansion Of Fitness Equipment Market

250 Pages Stump Grinders Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Stump Grinders. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Stump Grinders Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Stump Grinders market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Stump Grinders

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Stump Grinders, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Stump Grinders Market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global stump grinder sales are projected to increase at CAGR of 4.4% and reach a market value of US$ 473.5 Mn by the end of 2031.
  • The market is anticipated to grow 1.5X and create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 164 Mn during 2021-2031.
  • Out of every 100 stump grinders sold, around 30 are being sold from Europe.
  • Under machine type, tow-behind stump grinders account for nearly 52% of market share in 2021, creating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 12.1 Mn during the historic period of 2016 to 2020.
  • Under the tooth length segment, up to 2.5 inches hold significant market share and are estimated to generate a value of US$ 133 Mn by the end of 2021.
  • Under number of cutting teeth, the above 32 teeth type is growing in popularity, primarily due to utilization in the commercial scale for the removal of stumps.
  • Under end user, the government segment increased at a CAGR of 1.4% during the historic period and reached a market value of US$ 130 Mn in 2020.
  • In Europe, the Rest of Europe is generating maximum revenue due to the presence of a large forest area in Scandinavian countries of Western Europe, such as Finland, Sweden etc.

“Rising environmental concerns and growing demand for wood-based products are accelerating demand for stump grinders,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Important Segments Covered in Stump Grinder Industry Research

  • By Machine Type

    • Walk-behind Stump Grinders
    • Self-propelled Stump Grinders
      • Wheeled
      • Tracked
    • Tow-behind Stump Grinders

  • By Tooth Length

    • Up to 2.5 Inch Stump Grinders
    •  2.5 – 3 Inch Stump Grinders
    •  Above 3 Inch Stump Grinders

  • By Number of Cutting Teeth

    • 8 – 16 Teeth Stump Grinders
    • 16- 24 Teeth Stump Grinders
    • 24- 32 Teeth Stump Grinders
    • Above 32 Teeth Stump Grinders

  • By Cutting Edge per Tooth

    • Two
    •  Three

  • By End User

    • Stump Grinders for Personal/ Private Use
    • Stump Grinders for Government Use
    • Stump Grinders Provided by Rental Companies

Express Press Release Distribution