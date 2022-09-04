Increased Use Of Bicycles And Motorcycles Has Led To Higher Potential Demand For Simplex Sprockets Globally – States FactMR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sprockets. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Simplex Sprockets Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Simplex Sprockets Market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Sprockets

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Sprockets, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Simplex Sprockets Market.

Key Market Segments

Pitch

Standard Below 1/2 Inch 1/2 – 1 Inch 1 – 1.5 Inch 1.5 – 2 Inch Above 2 Inch

Customized

Material

Steel Stainless Steel Carbon Steel

Cast Iron

Thermoplastics

Others

Bore

Plain

Taper Lock

Strand

Simplex

Duplex

Triplex

Application

Conveyors

Rotor Roller

Other Drives

End Use Vertical

Bicycles

Motorcycles

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Glass & Plastic

Textiles

Agricultural Equipment

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Sprocket Market – Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the sprocket market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of sprockets. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the sprocket market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the sprocket market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the sprocket market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of sprockets during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The sprocket market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global sprocket market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the market report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for sprockets has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of sprockets, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of sprockets has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the sprocket market. Prominent companies operating in the market include Tsubakimoto Chain Group, Martin Sprocket and Gear Inc., Rexnord Corporation, Regal Beloit, SKF Group, and Renold PLC.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sprocket market is expected to grow 2X in value over the next ten years.

Plain bore sprockets are projected to hold a prominent market share in terms of value over the forecast period. However, taper lock bore sprockets are projected to resister a higher growth rate of 7.4% in terms of value.

Below ½ pitch sprockets are estimated to account for 30% revenue share of the market by 2021-end, but are expected to lose 39 BPS by 2031.

The thermoplastic segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 8% in terms of value, to be valued at US$ 410 Mn by 2031-end.

Largest share is contributed by the building and construction segment in terms of sprocket demand, representing a CAGR of 7% across the forecast period.

The market in the U.S. and U.K. is expected to expand at a CAGR of close to 5% each through 2031.

Developing countries in Asia, such as China and India, will witness high growth, at expected CAGRs of 8.3% and 6.7%, respectively.



Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:

