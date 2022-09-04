Bakery And Confectionery Application Continues Its Dominance In Flaxseed Based Eggs Market

Rise in the Vegan Population Likely to Push the Flaxseed Based Eggs Market

The food industry is experiencing a drastic shift as most of the consumers are inclining towards vegan diet. This is facilitated with the outbreak of various bird diseases such as bird flu that has been causing a downfall in the demand of egg.

Shifting of consumers from eggs to its substitutes is motivated by various factors such as allergies, dietary preferences, ethical reason and environmental concern. These key factors likely to boost flaxseed based eggs market Demand.

Flaxseed provides beneficial nutrients such as lignans and fiber, alpha-linolenic (ALA), omega-3 fatty acid. It act as a fat substitute in recipes which is proving to be major factor to rise demand of flaxseed based eggs market. Consuming flaxseed may help to protect against breast cancer, preventing hot flashes, improving blood sugar and protecting against radiation which likely to expand flaxseed based egg market.

Flaxseed Based Eggs Market: Segmentation

Flaxseed based eggs market is segmented into different parts based on the product form, product type, application and distribution channel. On basis of product form, ground flaxseed accounts for the major share of flaxseed based eggs market due to the convenience of adding in stuff. Bakery and confectionary segment dominates flaxseed based eggs market.

Based on product type, flaxseed based eggs market is segmented into:

  • Golden Flaxseed
  • Brown Flaxseed

Based on application, flaxseed based eggs market is segmented into:

  • Bakery and Confectioneries
  • Sauces
  • Dressings and Spreads
  • Pet food

Based on distribution channel, flaxseed based eggs market is segmented into:

  • Modern Trade Channel
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Channels
  • Other

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Key Players to Adopt Diverse Strategies to Gain Prominent Place in Flaxseed Based Eggs Market

Some of the prominent players in flaxseed based eggs market are The Archer Daniels Midland Company, TerraVia Holdings, Puratos Group, Orchard Valley Foods Limited, Ingredion Incorporated and among others. The flaxseed based eggs market companies are utilizing extensive resources on developmental and innovation activities to deliver exceptional products to customers across the globe.

For instance, Ingredion Incorporated signed agreement with Clara Foods to distribute, market and develop different types of proteins from yeast that were found in eggs. This will help the manufacturers to produce more products by utilizing flaxseeds and increase flaxseed based eggs market revenue.

Competitive landscape

  • Strategies of key players and Products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

