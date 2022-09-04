Cordless Electric Lawn Mower Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 6.6% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Cordless Electric Lawn Mower. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Cordless Electric Lawn Mower Market across various industries and regions.

The global electric lawn mower market is estimated at USD 14.8 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 27.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 14.1 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 14.8 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 27.4 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 6.3%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Cordless Electric Lawn Mower market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Cordless Electric Lawn Mower

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Cordless Electric Lawn Mower Market.

Global Electric Lawn Mower Market Segments

By Product Type : Ride-On Standard Ride-on Zero-turn Lawn Mowers Garden Mowers Walk-behind Self-propelled Push Hover Robotic

By Mower Blade Type : Cylinder Blades Mulching Blades Standard Blades Lifting Blades

By Cord Type : Corded Cordless

By End-User : Residential Users Professional Landscaping Services Golf Courses Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Electric Lawn Mower Market

The global electric lawn mower market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced electric lawn mower.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of electric lawn mower market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

