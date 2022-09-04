APEJ to Accumulate Majority Chunk of Revenue Pie in Global Paint Booth Market – Fact.MR Study

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Paint Booth. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Paint Booth Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Paint Booth market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Paint Booth, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Paint Booth Market.

Key Segments of the Paint Booth Market

Fact.MR’s study on the Paint Booth market offers information divided into two key segments-product, and end use across six major regions. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Cross draft Paint Booth

Semi Downdraft Paint Booth

Side Draft Paint Booth

Downdraft Paint Booth

Open Face Paint Booth

Bench Paint Booth

End Use

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace

Construction & Agriculture

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Acquisitions to Inject Growth as Market Rebounds

The global Paint Booth market is highly consolidated. Leading manufacturers are focusing on mergers and acquisitions in order to stimulate growth in the global market. For instance, in June 2017, the U.S.-based manufacturer, Col-Met Engineered Finishing Solutions, acquired RP Paint Arrestors, and with this acquisition, the company achieved product portfolio expansion.

Key Comapnies Profiled

Accudraft

Spray Systems Inc.

Global Finishing Solutions LLC

Standard Tools and Equipment Co. Inc.

RelyOn Technologies

Airblast Eurospray

Nova Verta International SpA

CELIBER Cabinas y Bancadas, S.A.

Rohner

Epcon Industrial Systems LP

Dürr AG

Eisenmann SE.

Key Takeaways of Paint Booth Market Study

The global Paint Booth market is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 178 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

By product type, downdraft paint booth segment is anticipated to accumulate the majority share in terms of value, growing at a value CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

In the end user segment, the automotive industry is projected to show sluggish growth, poised to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 76.4 million by the end of forecast period.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 78 million and is expected to hold 41.1% market share in terms of value in the global Paint Booth market by the end of the forecast period.

“The downtrend witnessed in end-use sectors amid COVID-19 pandemic is projected to hinder growth of the global Paint Booth market in near future. However, in the long run, when the leading countries regain economic stability, the market will gain moderate traction” says a Fact.MR analyst.

