Global Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Revenue To Record Stable Growth Through 2031 : Fact.MR

A new analysis from Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive information, projects that the global alkyl polyglucoside market will reach a value of more than US$ 1.1 billion by 2021 and grow at an amazing CAGR of more than 8% from 2021 to 2031.

The market had yearly growth of 5.9% from 2016 to 2020, a significant increase from the previous half-decade. Fact.MR believes that the industry has a lot of potential because bio-surfactants are being used more frequently and consumers are demanding homecare goods made with organic ingredients.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=747

Recent advancements in homecare goods have given the alkyl polyglucoside industry a significant boost. Alkyl polyglucoside is a widely used ingredient in the creation of laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and surface cleaners. In FY2020, home care applications suffered more than personal care applications from the revenue breakdown of alkyl polyglucoside. Alkyl polyglucoside utilisation in home care applications has seen a significant increase because to COVID-19.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global alkyl polyglucoside market is anticipated to add 2X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

Home care applications capture a governing share of the market, and are set to create around US$ 1,157 Mn opportunity by 2031.

Coco is the fastest-growing product type segment, owing to rapid growth of production across Canada and the United States.

APEJ is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 879 BPS in its market share by 2031.

Emulsifying agents, as a primary function, are anticipated to lose around 338 BPS over the next ten years.

China, France, and the United States of America are key countries dominating the demand for alkyl polyglucoside.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=747

Market Segments Covered in Alkyl Polyglucoside Industry Analysis

Product Type

Coco Alkyl Polyglucosides

Lauryl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Decyl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Capryl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Others

Application

Homecare Surface Cleaners Dishwashing Detergents Laundry Detergents Other Homecare Products



For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/747

Competition Landscape

Prominent companies discussed in the report have focused on expansion, investment, acquisitions, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Some of the key developments are:

In December 2019, Pilot Chemical Company acquired Órgano Síntesis S.A. de C.V. (OSSA). This step will assist the company to expand its surfactants and antimicrobial products in the Latin America.

In October 2019, BASF SE, increased its alkyl polyglucoside production by 1000 tons. With this the company’s total production capacity got increased to 3000 tons. This will allow the company to cater the increasing demand in Chinese market and other countries in Asia Pacific.

Similarly, recent developments related to other companies offering alkyl polyglucosides have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Winning Strategy

Due to strict rules in several parts of the world, surface cleaner manufacturers are gravitating toward bio-surfactants. Alkyl polyglucoside producers are collaborating with producers of surface cleansers and associated goods to increase their sales and profits by taking advantage of this.

For More Insight https://de.wix.com/blog/beitrag/trend-produkte-online-verkaufen

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com