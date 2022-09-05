Ammonium Chloride Market To Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing To Heightened Product Innovations : Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride Market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation and sales in ammonium chloride market across the globe.

Cost-effective Manufacturing Giving Tailwind to China Ammonium Chloride Market

The global supply of ammonium chloride has been concentrated in selected countries such as China, India, and Germany. Prominent players with established market presence in global ammonium chloride market include Haohua Junhua Group Co Ltd, Hangzhou Jingang Chemical CO., LTD., Dahua Group Dalian Chemical Co., Ltd., Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd., BASF SE, and Zaclon LLC.

Manufacturers are trying to reinforce their position in the market by providing cost-effective solutions. Global Ammonium chloride market is dominated by Chinese suppliers, of which the top five companies account for around 17% share of the global supply.

China remains the largest exporter of ammonium chloride, accounting for around 70% of the global exports. With such large export quantities and import dependency, the on-going trade wars and geopolitics can have a huge impact on the global ammonium chloride market.

MEA and Latin America have limited ammonium chloride production for which these regions remain to be the major importers of ammonium chloride.

Ammonium Chloride Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the ammonium chloride market with detailed segmentation on the basis of grade, application and key regions.

Grade Fertilizer

Pharma

Battery / Industrial

Food

Metal Works Application Agrochemical

Medical / Pharmaceutical

Food Additives

Leather & Textiles

Batteries

Middle East & Africa

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Competitive Landscape

Key takeaways of the Global Ammonium Chloride Market

Ammonium chloride is used as a fertilizer for gaining high yield in paddy crops, which is a dominant grade, and accounts for around 90% market share.

Use of ammonium chloride as a salty flavor additive, a replacement to common salt is trending in Western Europe, and the trend is likely to migrate to other regions in the mid-term forecast.

Owing to technological advancements in Lithium-ion and polymer based batteries, ammonium chloride battery is now outdated. Thus, battery grade ammonium chloride is poised to experience stagnant growth till 2029.

Demand for ammonium chloride from medical/ pharmaceuticals in 2029 is anticipated to increase two fold from that of 2019.

East Asia is expected to maintain its reign in terms of supply and demand, accounting for more than three fourth of global ammonium chloride supply

The ammonium chloride market is fragmented in nature, with prominent manufactures of ammonium chloride coming from China.

Global ammonium chloride market is highly import-oriented, China is the largest exporter of ammonium chloride, the demand for ammonium chloride in Latin America and MEA is predominantly met through imports only.

“Owing to established application of ammonium chloride in fertilizers, the manufacturers need to re-configure strategy for focused development in other niche applications. Prominent manufactures are now focusing on exploring newer applications to track developments in ammonium chloride market.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

