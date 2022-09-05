Hysteroscopy Systems Market witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2029)

Increasing prevalence of various gynecological disorders requiring early diagnostic treatment is prompting demand for hysteroscopy systems. Given its minimal invasiveness, relatively compact form, and ease-of-use, in-office hysteroscopy is being increasingly preferred over operating room hysteroscopy. For instance, female sterilization conventionally performed using devices such as Essure can now be performed in gynecological clinics using hysteroscopy systems.

On the back of these factors, Fact.MR projects the global hysteroscopy systems market to be valued at US$ 440 Mn in 2019, and witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Competitive Landscape:

An increase in ageing female population and prevalence of gynecological diseases such as infertility, uterine cancers, uterine fibroids and polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) have created an uptick in the demand for hysteroscopy systems.

Medicare in North America is encouraging office-based hysteroscopy by increasing its reimbursement amount and at the same time declining physician reimbursement for in-hospital and outpatient surgery center cases. This is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of office-based hysteroscopy systems.

Hospitals are expected to be the dominant end user in the hysteroscopy systems market.

Refinement in optical fiber technology and development of new surgical accessories in the past decade have had a significant impact on the quality of visual resolution and techniques for surgeries using hysteroscopy. Increasing focus on development of new and advanced hysteroscopy systems such as disposable or single-use hysteroscopy systems is expected to bolster market growth.

Hysteroscopy Systems Market Segmentations:

· Product Type

Hysteroscopes Flexible Video Hysteroscopes Non-Video Hysteroscopes Rigid Non-Video Hysteroscopes Flexible Non-Video (Fiber) Hysteroscopes Hysteroscopy Fluid Management Systems Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal Systems



· Modality

Benchtop Systems Stand-Alone Systems Handheld Systems



· End User

Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Office-Based Setting Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

