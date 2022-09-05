Animal Parasiticides Market s set to expand moderately at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026)

Changing climatic conditions have resulted in an uptick in the population of pests and insects, augmenting the risk of parasitic infections in humans and animals alike. Diseases like amoebiasis, amoebic dysentery, Chagas disease and Blackwater fever are becoming increasingly prevalent amongst animals. Naturally, animal-owners have increasingly sought robust treatment procedures to prevent the spread of such infections.

Based on these trends, the global animal parasiticides market is set to burgeon in the future. Projections indicate a steady CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is set to reach a valuation of US$8.9 Bn. Rising demand for protection of livestock and increased research and development for eradicating parasitic diseases are other growth drivers.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a limited impact on the production of animal parasiticides. This is attributed to the presence of a robust supply chain, adequate inventory and implementation of strict precautionary measures among employees.

Market Competitors:

The global animal parasiticides market is dominated by five market players. These are Merck Animal Health, Zoetis, Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco Animal Health and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. Investment in research and development of quality medicines and vaccines is the key strategy of these market players to consolidate their footprint within the market. Zoetis Inc., for instance, received an FDA approval for a new combination parasite preventative drug for dogs christened Simparica TrioTM in February 2020.This drug is the first all-in-one protection against heartworm diseases, ticks, fleas and roundworms in a single monthly chewable. Likewise, Merck Animal Health received an animal farm award in January 2020 for its PORCILIS® Lawsonia vaccine for piglets which protects them from being infected by lawsonia intracellularis, a bacterium strain causing ileitis, a gastrointestinal disease.

Animal Parasiticides Market Segmentations:

By Product : Ectoparasiticides: Oral Tablets Dips Spray Spot-on Others Endoparasiticides: Oral Suspension Injectable Feed Additives Others Endectocides

By Species : Food-Producing Animals: Cattle Poultry Swine Others Companion Animals: Dogs Felines Others Other Livestock

By Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



