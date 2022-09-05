Dental Consumables Market to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 50 Bn by 2030

Dental problems are becoming a cause for concern for people worldwide. This has led to manufacturers investing in research & development to come up with innovative products with changing times. Technological advancements leading to innovative products are expected to drive the global dental consumables market in the future.

For instance, due to problems created by the COVID 19 pandemic, companies are coming up with technologically-advanced products to deal with restrictions and continue treatment without the risk of virus transmission. Keeping hygiene and social distancing norms in mind, companies are bringing devices to help both, dental professionals as well as patients. Moreover, for accuracy in diagnosis and treatment, technologically-advanced products are being made available by players in the market, which is expected to further boost market growth.

According to Fact.MR, the global dental consumables market is projected to register growth at the rate of nearly 4% over the forecast period of 2020-2030, to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 50 Bn by 2030.

Competitive Landscape:

The global dental consumables market is highly fragmented and competitive in nature, owing to the presence of both, regional and international players in the market. Key players are focusing on innovations and new product launches to stay ahead of the competition. Acquisitions and collaborations with other companies are also being used by the players to gain an upper hand in the market.

For instance, KaVo, a key player in the global dental consumables market, launched a new series of electric systems to help dentists make precise preparations. These systems help in improving efficiency, provide better patient care, and increase confidence in handling complicated cases.

Some of the key players in the global dental consumables market are:

3M Health Care

Colgate-Palmolive company

Procter & Gamble company

Danaher Corporation

DENTSPLY Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Dental Consumables Market Segmentations:

By Product : Dental Implants Dental Prosthetics Orthodontics Endodontics Periodontics Retail Dental Care Essentials Other Dental Consumables

By End User : Hospitals Dental Clinics Dental Laboratories

By Region : North America Middle East & Africa Latin America Europe Asia Pacific



