End-use of Vinyl Clapboard Siding in New Non-Residential Settings to Register Highest Volume CAGR by 2032 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Vinyl Clapboard Siding market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Vinyl Clapboard Siding Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Vinyl Clapboard Siding Market.

The scope of the Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global vinyl sidings market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and offer accurate and unbiased insights to the readers. Vinyl sidings manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the global chemicals & materials industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report.

In-depth analysis regarding the energy saving properties, usage benefits, and long-term maintenance is detailed in this report.

The comprehensive study offers insights on various market drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the future of the market, serving as a platform for future study, interest and understanding for the leading industries, trade magazines and journals related to the global vinyl sidings market.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Clapboard Siding

Dutch Lap Siding

Beaded Siding

Cabin Board Siding

Board & Batten Vertical Siding

Vertical Siding

Shingle Siding

Shake Siding End User New Residential Construction

New Non-Residential

Residential Repair and Rehabilitation

Non-Residential Repair and Rehabilitation Insulation Type Insulated Siding

Non-Insulated Siding

5 Key Insights on Future of Global Vinyl Sidings Market

The report estimates that clapboard sidings will represent top-selling product in the global vinyl sidings market through 2026. By the end of forecast period, nearly 18,000 Mn. sq. feet of vinyl clapboard sidings will be sold across the globe.

Demand for Dutch lap sidings, board & batten vertical sidings and vertical sidings is also poised to gain traction in the years to come.

In 2017, vinyl sidings were predominantly used in weatherproofing of new residential constructions, which registered global sales of 12,700 Mn. sq. feet. The end-use of vinyl sidings in residential repair and rehabilitation will also translate into high revenues during the forecast period. New non-residential end-use of vinyl sidings will register highest growth at a volume CAGR of 4.9%.

The report reveals that by the end of 2026, nearly 20,000 Mn. sq. feet of insulated vinyl sidings will be sold across the globe. The demand for non-insulated vinyl sidings will lose traction towards the end of the forecast period, albeit, accounting for highest global market volume share.

The report further reveals that North America will be at the forefront of global vinyl sidings market expansion. By 2026, the US and Canada will collectively register sales of more than 18,000 Mn. sq. feet of vinyl sidings. The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is also pegged to remain lucrative for manufacturing vinyl sidings in the foreseeable future.

The report has profiled leading manufacturers of vinyl sidings, which include, Alcoa Inc., Associated Materials Group Inc., Axiall Corporation, BASF SE, Alside Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, Sibco Building Products, Ply Gem Holdings, Ferriot Inc., Koch Industries, Acme Brick, American Original Building Products, ASC Profile Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated, Variform Inc., Royal Building Products, and Kaycan Ltd. These companies will be observed as key players in the global vinyl sidings market through 2026. In the near future, optimizing the use of plastics, incorporating advanced engineering methods, and improving the durability of vinyl sidings will be among the key priorities of vinyl sidings market players.

