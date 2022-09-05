Light Compaction Machines Market Contenders will Have Lucrative Opportunities in Asia Region – Fact.MR Study

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts Light Compaction Machines sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Light Compaction Machines. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Light Compaction Machines Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Light Compaction Machines market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Light Compaction Machines

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Light Compaction Machines, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Light Compaction Machines Market.



Developments in road infrastructure and increasing demand for paved roads continue to influence sales of soil compaction machines. Highways and roads being a key facet of infrastructure sector in an economy, their construction becomes an imperative aspect. This factor is likely to remain instrumental in driving the demand for construction equipment such as soil compaction machines. Fact.MR foresees that the demand for soil compaction machines is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of volume during the period of forecast, 2018-2028. Albeit a steady growth rate, demand for soil compaction machines is expected to translate into sales volume of more than 370,000 units by end of the assessment period, envisages Fact.MR.

The soil compaction machines market is likely to be impacted with a number of aspects circling the rental trend. OEMs and distributors of soil compaction machines have been inclined toward renting soil compaction machines owing to high initial costs. Mid-level contractors have been facing challenges apropos to raising funds for new soil compaction machines along with managing maintenance costs. This has translated into a significant growth in the soil compaction machines rental trend, consequently influencing its market.

Key Segments of the Soil Compaction Machines Market

Fact.MR’s study on the soil compaction machines market offers information divided into two important segments – product, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Heavy Compaction Machines Heavy Tandem Rollers 5-8 Tons 8-11 Tons >11 Tons Single Drum Rollers 3-5 Tons 5-8 Tons 8-12 Tons 12-15 Tons >15 Tons Pneumatic Rollers

Light Compaction Machines Hand Operated Machines Rammers Vibratory Plates,(forward) Vibratory Plates,(reverse) Walk Behind Rollers Light Tandem Rollers <1.8 Tons 1.8-3 Tons 3-5 Tons Trench Rollers

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Key Takeaways of Soil Compaction Machines Market

Heavy compaction machines segment contributed 4X more revenue than light compaction machines in 2018. It is likely to maintain its lead over the forecast duration.

Single drum rollers accounted for nearly half of the market size in the global soil compaction market in 2018. Also, the single drum rollers segment is estimated to grow by witnessing a slight decline owing to the growing preferences for other machinery such as pneumatic rollers and heavy tandem rollers.

Fact.MR says that the demand for light compaction machines is expected to grow ~1.5 times over the next decade on the back of increased demand for asphalt-based roads.

With an increase in road network projects in developing countries such as China and India, manufacturers are engaged in promulgating soil compaction machines to increase sales in the region. Thus Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a value CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

“Key soil compaction machines manufactures are introducing upgraded machine models with an extended variety of features for end-users that offer high-performance” Says Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Light Compaction Machines Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Light Compaction Machines brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Light Compaction Machines brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Light Compaction Machines Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Light Compaction Machines and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Light Compaction Machines and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Light Compaction Machines Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Light Compaction Machines Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Light Compaction Machines: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Light Compaction Machines Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Light Compaction Machines, Sales and Demand of Light Compaction Machines, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



