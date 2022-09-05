Undercarriage Components Market is Poised to Expand 1.4X in Terms of Value by 2031 End

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Undercarriage Components market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Undercarriage Components

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Undercarriage Components. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Undercarriage Components Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Undercarriage Components, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Undercarriage Components Market.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the undercarriage components market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the undercarriage components market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in the Fact.MR study.

The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macro- as well as micro-economic factors that are impacting developments in the undercarriage components market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the undercarriage components market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the undercarriage components market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.

Component Type

Track Rollers/ Carrier Rollers

Track Chains

Idlers & Sprockets

Track Shoes/ Rubber Tracks

Other Components (Bushings, Seals, etc.)

Equipment

Crawler Excavators

Mini Excavators

Dozers

Track Loaders

Compact Track Loaders

Crawler Cranes

End-Use

Construction

Mining

Agriculture & Forestry

Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Undercarriage Components Market Manufacturer Insights

The undercarriage components market is majorly dominated by Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, ThyssenKrupp AG, AB Volvo, Komatsu Ltd., and Hitachi Construction Machinery. However, there is a large number of local and regional players present in the global undercarriage components market. These market players are concentrating on launching new and efficient construction equipment in order to broaden their market footprints in the global construction equipment market, which will improve their market position in the global undercarriage components market.

For instance, in 2020, Caterpillar Inc. launched its new D7 Dozer, which offers high drive undercarriage design, increased performance, and broadest choice of easy-to-use technology features.

D7 moves up to 8 percent more material per hour than D7E, with around 6 percent more weight and 12 percent more horsepower. In 2020, the company introduced a complete set of undercarriage parts for the 200 ton mining excavator PC2000-8. The set includes front idlers, tracks, and carrier rollers, which feature with high wear resistant Boron steel that enables to optimize cost per hour.

Key Takeaways from Undercarriage Components Market Study

The global undercarriage components market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 2.7 Bn by 2030.

By component type, the track chains segment is set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 24% of the total market value by the end of the forecast period.

By equipment, crawler excavators are projected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.6% and be valued 1.5X than compact track loaders by the end of 2020.

By end use, the construction segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the course of the forecast duration.

The undercarriage components market in East Asia is expected to grow the fastest by experiencing a value CAGR of 4%, whereas, South Asia & Oceania is projected to be valued 2.1X than MEA, and is estimated to account for a significant proportion of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

“Large-scale closures of OEM plants in East and South Asia will have short-term implications on the demand for undercarriage components. However, significant demand rise in construction equipment is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is foreseen to bolster the growth of the undercarriage components market thereafter,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

