Shapewear Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2028

Shapewear Industry Overview

The global shapewear market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Shapewear is becoming increasingly popular. In comparison to other lingerie types, the number of new shapewear debuts on the market in 2018 surged by 143 percent over 2017.

Due to a diverse product offering, newcomers have disrupted the market. This contains more fashionable products like bandeaus, tanks, and leggings in a variety of fashion-forward fabrics including imitation leather. While technological advancements and fit have fueled the business, the concept of shapewear is changing as well. Shapewear businesses have been pushed to question traditional preconceptions and present their products in a more approachable, modern way as a result of cultural developments toward body positivity and inclusion, attracting a new set of customers.

In this sector, diversity and inclusivity across size and gender will continue to be important, especially as Gen-Z cohorts seek a rethinking of the industry’s historically sexualized iconography. Kardashian West, for example, has announced her entry into shapewear. This mature industry became enticing to younger consumers when buzzy brands like Heist pioneered inclusivity and disrupted the market.

As activewear improves, there’s a case to be made for trying out shapewear with sweat-wicking properties and the ability to support your body during activity. Stella McCartney tapped into this sector with the Stellawear sustainable capsule line, which launched at the end of 2020. Body-sculpting swimwear that can also be worn as lingerie, yoga wear, or daywear, rather than only shapewear the collection has work, home, exercise, and social activities have all blurred together for today’s consumer, therefore multifunctional items produce a seamless silhouette regardless of body shape.

Footwear Market – The global footwear market size was estimated at USD 373.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Shapewear Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global shapewear market on the basis of end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Shapewear End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Male Female

Shapewear Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Others

Shapewear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights:

January 2021: Knix-women intimate apparel brand launched its first shapewear collection for women- Love Your Shape-Wear, a line of 18 pieces in three cuts (a High Rise Shaper Brief, a High Rise Shaper Short, and a Shaper Bodysuit) in black and five different shades of nude.

Sankom Switzerland has produced an exclusive range of shapewear laced with aloe vera, which is antimicrobial and allows shapewear to calm the body. In addition, Skins International has introduced a line of compression clothing that is infused with fabric that is warp knitted with several fine quality yarns for enhanced performance.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Shapewear market include

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Spanx Inc.

Triumph International Corporation

Leonisa

Wacoal America, Inc.

Ann Chery

2XU Pty. Ltd.

Under Armour Inc.

Skins International Trading AG

