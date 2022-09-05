Nonstick Cookware Market Drivers, Regional Outlook and Business Development Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Nonstick Cookware Industry Overview

The global nonstick cookware market demand was 206.1 million units in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Increased spending on home repair projects or remodeling is driving up the demand for nonstick cookware, thanks to customers’ growing preference for modular kitchens. According to Houzz’s 10th annual Houzz & House survey, home renovations increased by 15% in the previous year, with kitchens, outdoor areas, home offices, and technology receiving the most attention. Another aspect driving demand for nonstick cookware is the surge in popularity of home cooking, particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers are not only experimenting with new dishes at home but also honing their culinary talents.

Self-cooked meals are one of the main drivers of the nonstick cookware industry and 37% of individuals think consuming immunity-boosting foods has become more of a priority since the pandemic began, according to Mintel. The rapid expansion in commercial construction, particularly in developing economies such as India and China, is paving the way for eateries, restaurants, and food joints, indicating rising growth prospects for nonstick cookware products. The increasing number of meals consumed away from home due to the surge in the working population worldwide will further fuel the market growth, particularly in the commercial segment.

The growing culture of house parties in western countries is resulting in increased use of nonstick cookware at home, such as pans, pots, whisks, and other cookware, in order to provide quality food to the guests. Rising consumer preference for eating outside, whether as a form of social gathering or for trying foods of different cultures, is paving the way for more eateries and food joints serving diverse cuisines. These commercial spaces are generating a high demand for nonstick cookware in order to serve more customers in a shorter time period without compromising on quality or presentation.

High competition and rapidly changing consumer demand are likely to facilitate the development of innovative products, leading to high R&D costs for manufacturers. Nonstick cookware products find use in both commercial and household applications. In commercial applications, these products are used in restaurants, hotels, resorts, food stations, and other public eateries.

Nonstick Cookware Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nonstick cookware market on the basis of raw material, distribution channel, and region:

Nonstick Cookware Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Teflon Coated Aluminum Coated Enameled Iron Coated Ceramic Coated Others

Nonstick Cookware Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Others

Nonstick Cookware Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Nonstick Cookware market include

Groupe SEB (Tefal, All-Clad Group, WMF)

Tefal

All-Clad Group

WMF

Newell Brand Inc. (Calphalon)

Cuisinart

Meyer Corporation

TTK Prestige Limited

Scanpan USA, Inc.

Hawkins Cookers

The Cookware Company

