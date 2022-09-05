Single-Rotor Drone Motor Market is Estimated to Expand 12X from its Current Value by 2031 End

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-05 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Single-Rotor Drone Motor Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Single-Rotor Drone Motor to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The global drone motors market is estimated to expand ~12X from its current value during the forecast period 2020-2030. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the drone motors market as the companies have ceased their operations owing to the shortage of raw materials and drone motor controller circuit systems which are primarily imported from China.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Single-Rotor Drone Motor. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Single-Rotor Drone Motor Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Single-Rotor Drone Motor market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Single-Rotor Drone Motor

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Single-Rotor Drone Motor, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Single-Rotor Drone Motor Market.

Key Segments of the Drone Motor Market Fact.MR’s study on the drone motor market offers information divided into four important segments-coverage patterns, source, range, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories. Drone Type Fixed Wing

Multi-Rotor

Single-Rotor

Fixed-Wing Hybrid Motor Type Brushless DC Motor

Brushless DC Motor Power < 50W

50W to 200W

> 200W Drone Category Commercial

Consumer Sales Channel OEM

Aftermarket Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Drone Motors Market Manufacturers

Drone & drone motors manufactures are capitalizing significantly on their R&D endeavors to bring about a continuous shift in their designs. Furthermore, there are a significant number of small and medium sized drone motor manufacturers in the global drone motor market, with moderate manufacturing costs and complex design.

The prominent market players account for nearly 40-45% of the total market share. Industry players are focusing on acquisitions as their key strategy in order to expand their market presence and better serve the needs of consumers.

For instance, in 2020, Nidec Corporation signed a definitive agreement with Secop Austria GmbH and acquired the Delta production line from Secop. Secop, an Austria-based company manufactures household refrigeration compressors and motors. In 2019, Faulhaber GmbH acquired Dimatech, a Swiss prominent manufacturer of high-performance stepper motors. Faulhaber now also offers this motor type with higher drone motor rpm and greater dynamics.

Key Takeaways of Drone Motor Market Study:

The global drone motor market is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ ~6.7 Bn, expanding ~12X from 2020 through 2030.

Multi-Rotor segment is projected to surpass market valuation of US$ ~104 Bn by the end of 2030.

Brushless DC Drone Motors is estimated to be the most lucrative motor type in the global drone motors market, expected to gain 389 BPS over the course of the forecast duration.

South Asia is projected to grow 1.2X faster than East Asia. Furthermore, North America is estimated to account for a major chunk of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

Collectively, below 50W and 50W to 200W power segments are estimated to hold ~60% of the overall value opportunity created by the end of the forecast period.

“The ongoing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe will delay economic resurgence. Demand for drone motors is estimated to be impacted & foreseen to witness a sharp downfall amid COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market is set to regain traction by the end of the fourth quarter” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Single-Rotor Drone Motor Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Single-Rotor Drone Motor brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Single-Rotor Drone Motor brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Single-Rotor Drone Motor Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Single-Rotor Drone Motor and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Single-Rotor Drone Motor and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Single-Rotor Drone Motor Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Single-Rotor Drone Motor Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Single-Rotor Drone Motor: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Single-Rotor Drone Motor Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Single-Rotor Drone Motor, Sales and Demand of Single-Rotor Drone Motor, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



