Sodium Chlorate Demand Expected to Turn Sluggish as Alternatives Become Easily Accessible, Reports Fact.MR

As per research findings, the global market for sodium chlorate is expected to witness lethargic growth in the near future. The demand for this industrial chemical reached 4,000,000 tons by the end of 2018, as reported by Fact.MR. This steady growth has been driven by constant requirement from the paper and pulp industry, but mounting regulations merged with accessibility of alternative options might deadlock demand.

Sodium Chlorate in Crystalline Form Collects the Highest Share

Looking at the various industries which showcase a significant demand for sodium chlorate, the requirement is primarily targeted on its crystal form since it is not flammable. Different manufacturers from the sodium chlorate industry supply this chemical in its crystalline form under proper packaging so as to resist excessive heat which might release oxygen gas that can catch fire and explode. The preference for packaging materials include special sacks, hopper truck and even drums, which are effectively used to supply sodium chlorate crystals.

Sodium Chlorate Usage in Bleaching Agent Manufacturing Continues to Steer Demand

The extensive use of sodium chlorate in the production of bleaching agent is expected to motivate its demand at the global level. Highlighting the paper and pulp industry, the use of sodium chlorate for producing chlorine dioxide, a particular bleach utilized in manufacturing quality and ecologically-feasible paper products. As per Fact.MR statistics, demand for sodium chlorate concerned with the production of bleaching agent has successfully surpassed 2,700,000 tons in 2018.

Relaxed Availability of Alternatives Contribute to Sluggishness in Sodium Chlorate Demand

Even though sodium chlorate is stated to be the most commonly used chemical around the globe, the requirement for different chemicals to treat diverse versions of pulps used in the paper and pulp industry has stirred the demand. Furthermore, in the coming years, a majority of customers are likely to choose a slightly low level of paper whiteness, thereby, plummeting the amount of bleaching required. Hence, this factor is expected to obstruct the growth in the overall sodium chlorate market.

Another factor influencing the sluggishness in sodium chlorate demand is the highly reactive nature of this chemical that can result in explosion when polluted with dry organic materials. Therefore, manufacturers are presenting slightly safer alternatives as compared to sodium chlorate, thus challenging the advancement of the sodium chlorate market.

Regional Bifurcation Highlights APEJ as the Promising Growth Marketplace

The research study reveals that North America followed by Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to emerge as the leading regions in the global sodium chlorate market. The market for sodium chlorate in the U.S. has been controlled with the rise in paper and pulp industry, since demand for the cardboard packaging has surged. In the meantime, the APEJ region has enhanced its production of crackers and fireworks which is directly linked to the growth of sodium chlorate market. In addition, tissue paper production in China has been swelling, thereby, stimulating the demand in the sodium chlorate market.

