Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Is Anticipated To Expand 1.3x  By 2025

In recent years, the incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) has registered an uptick, leading to 17.1 million deaths across the world. Low and middle income countries constitute the maximum percentage of deaths due to CVDs. This is primarily attributed to inadequate access to monitoring and diagnosis of CVDs. Further, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is spurring sales of cardiopulmonary stress testing systems among critically ill patients who have cardiovascular comorbidities and breathing difficulties. Recognizing this trend, governments have been increasingly taking measures to initiate awareness about accurate CVD assessment, in conjunction with global non-profit organizations.

On the back of these trends, the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is anticipated to burgeon, expanding 1.3x during the forecast period (2020-2025). The growth of the market is further leveraged by the presence of key manufacturers who are investing heavily in technological breakthroughs to provide quality care to CVD patients. This is supported by a growing geriatric population pool during the forecast period. Also, relaxation of government regulations on device usage in order to provide assistance to heart patients affected by the COVID-19 diseases is also anticipated to leverage market growth.

Market Competitors:

The global cardiopulmonary stress testing services consists of the following top five market players: Schiller AG, GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V and VYAIRE MEDICAL INC., are major market players.Schiller AG is a pioneer in the global cardiopulmonary stress testing services market. The company has been continuously improving its product pipeline and technologies for patient assessment via stress tests. The company manufactures the CARDIOVIT AT-200 EXCELLENCE ERGOSPIRO which can perform both pulmonary function tests (PFTs) and metabolic tests with diagnostic quality-12 or 16-leade exercise ECG conveniently and accurately in a single device. Likewise, VYAIRE MEDICAL INC., produces the Vmax and Vyntus CPX CPET devices. The latter device is equipped with a digital volume transducer (DVT) flow sensory technology which provides an accurate and reliable flow and volume measurement of cardiac functioning.

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Segmentations:

By Product : Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) Systems Stress ECG Pulse Oximeters Stress Blood Pressure Monitors Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

By End-user : Hospitals Specialty Clinics/Cardiology Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



