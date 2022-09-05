Surgical Clips Market Trends, Estimates, High Demand by 2028

Surgical Clips Industry Overview

The global surgical clips market size was valued at USD 367.5 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The rise in the adoption of minimally invasive techniques to improve recovery time, reduced length of hospital stays, minimalized post-surgery complications, and convenience of treatment during surgeries even among the geriatric population are some of the factors fueling the market growth. The use of ligating clips in minimally invasive surgeries has proven to minimize incisions and prevent bile and blood leakage. Companies such as B. Braun, Boston Scientific, and Grena, Ltd. have developed ligating clips to improve the pace and accuracy of their placement during surgical operations and prevention of clips slippage from the site of adherence. As surgical procedures are one of the major treatment options for neurological problems, aneurysm clips pave the way for the precise treatment of the cranial aneurysm. Technological advancements undertaken by the market leaders and the cost-effectiveness of surgical clips have led to market growth.

COVID-19 has negatively impacted the market. This is due to the heavy reduction of elective surgeries and reduced surgeon capacity to perform them. The operating rooms where these surgeries are performed are highly prone to COVID-19 infection spread, thus risking the life of surgeons and patients. In addition, the unavailability of surgical staff and the willingness of the patients to undergo surgeries were the major drawbacks observed during the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities remained shut leading to the shortage of surgical tools, which also hindered the market growth. However, guidelines provided specifically for each specialty to provide safe and effective surgical care are expected to reduce the ramifications of the pandemic during the forecast period.

The impact of COVID-19 on the raw material sectors is also expected to have direct repercussions on the market growth. In addition, strict regulatory guidelines on the production, use, and disposal of polymer-based medical devices may hamper the entry of new market players. The current slowdown in raw material supply is anticipated to boost the replacement rate of other materials, such as stainless steel and alloys, by advanced polymer-based products.

Surgical Clips Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical clips market on the basis of type, material, surgery type, end user, and region:

Surgical Clips Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Ligating

Aneurysm

Surgical Clips Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Titanium

Polymer

Others

Surgical Clips Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Automated/ Robotic Assisted Surgery

General Surgery

Surgical Clips Hospitals End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Surgical Clips Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global surgical clips market include:

Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co.

Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Grena Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Scanlan International, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated.

MERIL LIFESCIENCES Pvt. Ltd.

Anrei and Sinolinks

