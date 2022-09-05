Hangover Cure Products Market is poised to achieve continuing growth 2028

Hangover Cure Products Industry Overview

The global hangover cure products market size was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% from 2021 to 2028.

With the growing consumer preference for herbal-based products, companies operating in the market are increasingly launching products containing herbal ingredients, such as milk thistle and other plant extracts, which help in protecting the liver, metabolizing acetaldehyde, and removing toxins from the body. Increasing penetration of cure products, along with the growing awareness about anti-hangover products worldwide, is likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Companies operating in the market are increasingly expanding their reach by adopting various distribution channels.

For instance, since the launch of Morning Recovery, a brand of More Labs, in 2017, the company has been increasing its presence in the U.S. From the end of 2018 until now, the company has considerably expanded its presence through brick and mortar stores, including convenience stores and pharmacy stores, and online sales channels. Geographically, it focuses on cities such as San Francisco, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Due to the rising obesity and other lifestyle-related diseases, consumers are looking to reduce their alcohol consumption and move toward healthier drinks or fortified water, which could restrict the growth of the alcohol market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity in the U.S. was 42.4% in 2017 – 2018.

The R&D initiatives undertaken by companies to enhance their product specifications and expand their market reach are expected to further augment the demand for hangover cure products during the forecast period. Market players use plant-based extracts, such as ginseng, turmeric, and milk thistle, in their products. These products have a high demand in the market owing to their health benefits. Competition among these players is high as most of them offer similar products and cater to the same markets.

Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market : The global canned alcoholic beverages market size was valued at USD 10.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Hangover Cure Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hangover cure products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Hangover Cure Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Solutions

Tablets/Capsules

Powder

Patches

Hangover Cure Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Online

Offline

Hangover Cure Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

July 2021: Avery Arden Brands launched herbal wellness shots-TOUTALOU Revive for hangover recovery.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global hangover cure products market include:

Abbott

Bayer AG

More Labs

The Himalaya Drug Company

Rally Labs LLC (Blowfish)

Flyby

Drinkwel, LLC

Cheers Health

Liquid I.V., Inc.

DOTSHOT

AfterDrink Ltd.

Toniiq

