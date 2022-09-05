Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market Gain Huge Growth between 2021 to 2028

Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Industry Overview

The global clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

This is largely attributed due to the growing areas of personalized, precision, and genomic medicine, increase in R&D investments, rising availability of low-cost computers, and a drive to simplify data collection and reporting by using software like LIMS for the management of samples in laboratories. An increasing number of companies are outsourcing storage and cold-chain operations to free up resources for pharmaceutical development. Maintaining pace with growing storage and transportation technology, global regulatory requirements, and current bio storage trends can cost time and effort. Smaller pharmaceutical companies avoid the costs of managing cold-chain resources, tracking and monitoring specimen and equipment temperatures, inventory control, equipment management, and other parts of repository quality management by outsourcing specimen storage and cold-chain logistics.

In recent years, the rapid rise of immunotherapy, stem cell therapy, and other areas of regenerative medicine have created a significant demand for storage capabilities at extremely low temperatures. Pharmaceutical companies can reduce the inherent biohazard risks and regulatory delays associated with the maintenance and management of large amounts of liquid nitrogen by outsourcing to biorepositories.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic disturbed the supply chain of clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions services due to travel restrictions, reduced workforce, lockdown in numerous industrial hubs, and changing regulatory rules. The supply chain interruption also resulted in a lack of clinical trial supplies and delayed delivery of materials to clinical trial sites. These variables also led to the wastage of supplies due to distortion in material quality, further posing market constraints.

Multiple regulatory agencies advise and develop best practices in biorepository operations. The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories has strengthened its position in the standardization of bio storage procedures on a global level. The College of American Pathologists established the first biorepository accreditation scheme that adheres to stringent regulations to standardize biorepository practices. Biorepository standards for competence, impartiality and consistent operation for bio storage have been issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO-20387). The U.S. FDA has established GMP, GLP, GDP, and GTP, which contain the elements associated with the packing and storage of drug products.

Biobanking has been identified as a key area to boost growth within these industries due to the availability of translational research and personalized treatment. Biobanks have seen a significant increase in the number of samples collected for biomarker and companion diagnostic research. The growing interest in biomarkers to understand and identify the biological underpinnings of disease is driving this trend.

Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market based on service, product, phase, and region:

Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Biorepository Services

Archiving Solution Services

Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Preclinical Products

Clinical Products

Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2020: ATCC partnered with the Global Scientific Community. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the collaboration aimed to increase its aid to the U.S. and international R&D communities.

ATCC partnered with the Global Scientific Community. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the collaboration aimed to increase its aid to the U.S. and international R&D communities. January 2020: Brooks Life Sciences has expanded the amount of its Indianapolis biorepository to strengthen its biobanking and sample management capabilities.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market include:

Brooks Life Science

Patheon

Precision for Medicine, Inc.

Medpace

LabCorp Drug Development

ATCC

Q2 Solutions

Labconnect

Charles River Laboratories

Cell&Co

