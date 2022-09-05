Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market is Expected to Reach Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2028

Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Industry Overview

The global hospital bedsheet & pillow cover market size was valued at USD 4,586.9 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

An increasing number of surgical procedures performed and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are key driving factors for the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing cases of nosocomial infections and a growing number of hospitals boost the market growth. The rising demand for hygiene and maintenance in healthcare institutes is also one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global market. The pandemic has drastically increased the demand for hospital linens.

According to worldomete.info, as of 31st August 2021, more than 218,071,879 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 4,526,894 confirmed deaths have been reported globally. Due to patient count growth, demand for hospital bedsheets and pillow covers has also increased. Disposable sheets and pillow covers are being manufactured, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and provide comfort to patients.

Furthermore, the demand for hypoallergenic and environmentally friendly disposable bedsheets in hospitals and nursing homes is driving the sales of disposable bedsheets. Technological advancements in the manufacturing industry have benefited companies in developing new disposable products. Therefore, the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to further drive the global market.

The increasing number of surgeries performed is a significant factor anticipated to drive the market over the estimated period. For instance, as per Mölnlycke Health Care AB, in Europe, 70 million surgical procedures are performed annually. As such, hospital bedsheets being a critical requirement for surgical procedures, are likely to witness high demand over the forecast period. According to Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), in 2014, around 9,942,000 surgeries were performed in the U.S. within ambulatory care settings. Hospital bedsheets might help protect against nosocomial infections to some degree. Such factors are expected to drive product demand, thereby boosting market growth.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), cancer, and diabetes, are leading to a rising number of patients. Moreover, unhealthy & sedentary lifestyles and rising smoking & alcohol consumption are some of the major factors contributing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. For instance, as projected by the American Heart Association, more than 130 million adults or 45.1% of the U.S. population might suffer from some form of CVD, by 2035. Likewise, according to the CDC, about 655,000 Americans die from heart disease annually, that’s 1 in every 4 deaths. The CDC also states that 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. have a chronic disease, and 4 in 10 adults suffer from 2 or more chronic diseases. Thus, a rising patient pool leads to an increase in hospitalizations, thereby boosting the product demand.

The growing occurrence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) owing to the lack of sanitation is also contributing to market growth. According to WHO Fact Sheet, hundreds of millions of patients develop Healthcare-Associated Infections (HCAIs) globally each year. Out of every 100 hospitalized patients, seven in developed and 10 in developing countries are affected with at least one HAI. Thus, increasing incidence of these infections is expected to boost the demand for bedsheets & pillow covers as they provide general protection against contamination and can help lower the risk of contracting HAIs. Furthermore, they can prevent bacterial and other microbial infections from entering a patient’s body. These factors are anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hospital bedsheet & pillow cover market on the basis of type, product, and region:

Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Bedsheet

Pillow Cover

Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Reusable

Disposable

Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global hospital bedsheet & pillow cover market include:

Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.

Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Angelica Corp.

Elizabethtown Laundry Company

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

ImageFIRST

Tetsudo Linen Service Co., Ltd.

Celtic Linen

V-linen Pvt. Ltd.

Raenco Mills

