Clinical Trial Kits Market Share, Opportunities and Outlook 2028

Clinical Trial Kits Industry Overview

The global clinical trial kits market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is projected to expand rapidly due to increasing R&D investment, the rising number of clinical trials, and rapid technological evolution. In the last few years, the area of home diagnostics has experienced tremendous innovation and progress especially after the outbreak of COVID-19 disease. The growing use of home testing has allowed essential clinical research to continue remotely. As remote testing and observation become more affordable, and precise, it can reduce the pressure on healthcare practitioners who are already dealing with high workloads, especially when it comes to regular testing and patient monitoring. Professionals are increasingly using virtual technology and remote testing to enhance clinical research.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Clinical Trial Kits Market

The Covid-19 has also resulted in increased use of sample collection kits due to the enhanced focus on patient safety and continuity of clinical trials. Though the coronavirus outbreak has delayed development and damaged clinical trial quality, the introduction of decentralized clinical trials has paved the way for the continuation of clinical studies. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that patient-centric sampling can be adopted rapidly and provide enhanced safety for patients and healthcare workers while enabling large-scale diagnostic and public-health data collecting. This experience can accelerate the implementation of patient-centric sampling strategies in clinical trials. Similarly, highly customized kits enable patients to collect and submit their own biological samples directly to laboratories for testing, eliminating the need for doctors to oversee sample preparation, packaging, and shipping.

Clinical trial kits are essential components in ensuring that clinical studies are carried out in a uniform, compliant, and efficient manner. The design of the kit is important to ensure that all relevant supplies are available when needed and in the most practical and helpful way to enhance both clinical trial protocol compliance and investigator ease of use. Everything is combined in the kit for completeness and accessibility to guarantee that samples are gathered accurately, delivered safely and efficiently, and accompanied by all required paperwork.

Over the last 10-15 years, clinical trial sponsors have usually sought an all-in-one solution to lab kits. This universal approach, however, has constraints, notably due to temperature restrictions on pharmaceutical items. Several components, including various needle sizes, are required with the medication, particularly in the case of biologics. While the experimental drug may need temperature-controlled shipping and storage, ancillary supplies do not need them. Hence, including drug products and ancillary supplies in a single kit may significantly and unnecessarily drive up the costs of temperature-controlled shipping and storage.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market : The global anti-biofilm wound dressing market size was valued at USD 606.57 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The global anti-biofilm wound dressing market size was valued at USD 606.57 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. Europe Custom Procedure Kits Market: The Europe custom procedure kits market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global clinical trial kits market include:

Brooks life science

Q2 solutions

Patheon (Thermo fisher scientific)

LabCorp drug development

Charles river laboratories

LabConnect

Almac group

Precision medicine group

Cerba research

Alpha laboratories

Marken

Clinigen

Order a free sample PDF of the Clinical Trial Kits Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.