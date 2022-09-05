Dental Caries Detectors Market Future Growth and Analysis Report By 2028

Dental Caries Detectors Industry Overview

The global dental caries detectors market size was valued at USD 228.2 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Dental caries detectors are devices used for an early examination of any oral ailments, such as dental caries, which enables dentists to provide an effective treatment plan for the patient. Factors such as the increasing geriatric population suffering from oral diseases, evolving medical tourism pertaining to dental treatment, and the introduction of multiple government initiatives for public oral health care are few growth factors for the market. However, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the overall dental and oral hygiene market. Routine dental care was largely unavailable during the pandemic as many dental practices were forced to close as they were deemed elective procedures. While the market is expected to see positive changes in the safe delivery of dental care, an increase in the cost of availing care is imminent.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Dental Caries Detectors Market

Growing technological advancements in dental caries detection are another factor fueling the growth of the market. For instance, the advent of Near-Infrared (NIR) Trans-illumination and Digital Imaging Fiber Optic Trans-illumination (DIFOT) provides a highly transparent and precise reading of images of interproximal lesions. These techniques are also said to effectively assess the scale of demineralization on a tooth and provide better initial screening, as stated in the 2017 IEEE 17th International Conference on Bioinformatics and Bioengineering.

According to FDI World Dental Federation, oral diseases impact 3.9 billion people worldwide, with untreated tooth decay (dental caries) impacting more than half of the global population (44%), making it the most prevalent of all the 291 conditions included in the Global Burden of Disease Study. As per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 84.9% of children from 2-17 years of age, 64.0% of adults from 18 to 64 years of age, and 65.6% of adults aged 65 and above have had at least one visit with a dentist in 2017.

Change in lifestyle due to urbanization, high consumption of tobacco, alcohol, an unhealthy diet, and a high intake of sugar are the leading causes of dental caries, which is the most common type of chronic disease experienced globally. With the growing geriatric population, the demand for dental services has observed a surge. According to World Population Prospects, by 2050, 1 in 6 people in the world will be over the age of 65 globally, up from 1 in 11 in 2019, providing a population pool of about 1.5 billion people above the age of 65 years by 2050.

According to the North American Dental Group survey, nearly 71% of the participants were unwilling to visit their dentist for non-emergency care due to the COVID-19 concerns. Many countries had declared a halt to elective procedures like dental treatments. According to an article published by CBC News, the cost of reopening dental clinics amidst the COVID-19 outbreak is very high as the practices would have to adhere to stricter guidelines and protocols, which may, in turn, lead to a fee increase.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Spinal Implants & Devices Market : The global spinal implants & devices market size was valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global spinal implants & devices market size was valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Mastopexy Market: The global mastopexy market size was valued at USD 1.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global dental caries detectors market include:

Dentsply Sirona

Kavo Dental

Quantum Dental Technologies, Inc.

Acteon Group

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

AdDent, Inc.

DentLight, Inc.

Air Techniques, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Dental Caries Detectors Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.